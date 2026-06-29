Missing Child Found in Roxbury

CONTACT:

Lt. William Boudreau

(603) 271-3361

June 27, 2026

Roxbury, NH– On Saturday, June 27, 2026, at 3:20 p.m., NH Fish and Game Conservation Officers were notified of a missing 7-year-old boy with special needs. The boy was last seen by his parents at 12:30 p.m. at their residence in Roxbury, NH. The boy’s residence is in a rural area surrounded by large tracts of woods.

At 5:24 p.m., the child was located by a K9 Team from the New England Canine Search and Rescue. The child was approximately 1,500 feet behind his residence. The child was carried back to his residence by a Conservation Officer, and he was checked, as a precaution, by members of the Keene Fire Department Ambulance and reunited with his parents.

Conservation Officers were assisted in the search effort by NH State Police Troop C, a NH State Police K9 Unit, Roxbury Fire Department, Roxbury Police Department, Upper Valley Wilderness Response Team, New England K9 Search and Rescue Team, Massachusetts State Police Air Wing, Keene Fire Department, and the Department of Emergency Services Communications.