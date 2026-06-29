Operator Injured in Dublin Trail Bike Crash

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Ryan Harris

(603) 271-3361

June 27, 2026

Dublin, NH– At approximately 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 27, Conservation Officers from the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department were dispatched to a trail bike crash in the town of Dublin. A Fish and Game Conservation Officer, the Dublin Fire Department, a Peterborough Fire and Rescue Ambulance crew, and NH State Police responded to the scene.

An on-scene investigation found that John Giffin, 32, of Dublin, was operating a trail bike on private property when his foot slipped from the peg, causing him to lose control and crash. This resulted in serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Giffin was transported to Monadnock Hospital by Peterborough Fire and Rescue for further treatment. Improper use of equipment appears to be the leading cause of this crash.

New Hampshire Fish and Game remind all off-highway recreational vehicle operators to be aware of potential hazards, to operate within your limits, and always utilize safety equipment.