Rollover UTV Crash Results in Serious Injuries

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Benjamin Harmon

(603) 271-3361

June 28, 2026

Cambridge, NH – On June 28, 2026, at approximately 5:16 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers were notified of a UTV crash resulting in serious injuries on the Maine Connector Trail in the Town of Cambridge.

At the time the 911 call was received, members of the operator’s riding group were actively attempting to transport him out of the woods. The subsequent investigation determined that the crash had occurred approximately 45 minutes before the 911 call was placed and that the operator had sustained multiple injuries.

The operator was identified as 38-year-old, Arsenio De La Rosa from Peabody, MA. The investigation determined that De La Rosa was negotiating a turn when he lost control of his UTV. The vehicle rolled multiple times, ejecting him from the machine.

Members of the riding party initially intended to transport De La Rosa to the hospital themselves. However, they ultimately called 911, prompting a response from the Berlin Fire Department and New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers. Berlin Fire Department personnel utilized a rescue UTV to reach De La Rosa and his riding party on Success Pond Road. De La Rosa was then transferred to a waiting ambulance and transported to Androscoggin Valley Hospital for treatment.

Based on the on-scene investigation, Conservation Officers determined that excessive speed for the existing trail conditions was the primary contributing factor in the crash. De La Rosa was issued a citation for operating at a speed greater than was reasonable and prudent for existing conditions.

New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers respond to many crashes each year in which excessive speed is a contributing factor. Conservation Officers remind all OHRV operators to ride responsibly, operate at speeds appropriate for existing trail and weather conditions, wear safety gear, and always maintain control of their vehicles.