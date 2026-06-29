Softlink Global Calls for Balanced AI Adoption in Freight Technology Industry

As AI transforms freight & logistics technology, Softlink Global emphasizes the continued importance of human expertise and operational intelligence.

AI will undoubtedly transform freight technology, and we are investing aggressively in it ourselves” — Amit Maheshwari, Founder and CEO of Softlink Global

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the global freight technology industry accelerates AI adoption and automation initiatives, Softlink Global has called for a balanced approach that combines artificial intelligence with human operational expertise.

The statement comes amid growing industry discussions around AI-led restructuring and workforce reduction within the technology sector, including recent reports involving layoffs linked to AI-driven efficiencies at leading freight technology companies.

According to Amit Maheshwari, CEO of Softlink Global, the logistics industry cannot be treated as a standard software environment because freight forwarding remains heavily dependent on operational judgement, customer coordination, compliance understanding, and real-world problem-solving.

“AI will undoubtedly transform freight technology, and we are investing aggressively in it ourselves,” said Amit Maheshwari, CEO of Softlink Global. “But freight forwarding is built around uncertainty, exceptions, relationships, and decision-making under pressure. Technology can improve productivity, but it cannot fully replace operational understanding developed through years of logistics experience.”

Softlink Global, which has been developing technology solutions for the freight and logistics industry for over three decades, believes the future of freight technology lies in combining AI capabilities with strong domain expertise and customer-focused teams.

While many organizations across the technology industry are focusing on cost optimization and workforce restructuring, Softlink Global stated that it continues to invest in talent development, team expansion, and long-term capability building alongside AI initiatives.

The company recently completed organization-wide appraisals with average salary increases ranging between 15% and 25%, while continuing to expand teams across technology, support, and product development functions.

“AI should reduce complexity, not reduce human value,” added Maheshwari. “The logistics industry remains too dynamic and interconnected to operate purely on automation. The companies that succeed in the future will be the ones that combine intelligent technology with intelligent people.”

Softlink Global currently serves freight forwarders, customs brokers, logistics providers, and supply chain companies across more than 50 countries through its Intelligent Cloud ERP platform, Logi-Sys.

The company has been actively investing in AI-driven initiatives across automation, document intelligence, customer support, analytics, and operational visibility while maintaining a strong focus on customer-centric innovation and industry expertise.

About Softlink Global

Softlink Global is a leading technology company focused on digital transformation for the freight, logistics, and supply chain industry. With over three decades of industry experience, Softlink provides Intelligent Cloud ERP solutions, customs compliance platforms, AI-powered automation, and global connectivity solutions to logistics service providers across 50+ countries.

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