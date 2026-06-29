Notice of Election Audit

Notice is given of the Election Audit for the Box Elder County, Utah 2026 Primary Election. The audit will be held Tuesday June 30, 2026 at 9:00 am until completed at the Box Elder County Clerks Office 1 South Main St. Suite #10 Brigham City, Utah. Anyone wanting to witness the audit is invited to attend.

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