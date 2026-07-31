Notice of Public Hearing for Seasonal Road Closure

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a public hearing has been scheduled on September 2, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. to receive public input regarding winter seasonal road closures on the Dairy Valley Road, Willard Peak Road, Rocky Dugway Road, Long Divide Road, and the Short Divide Road in Box Elder County as required by Utah Code § 72-5-105. The public hearing will be held in the Commission Chambers at the Box Elder County Courthouse. 1 S Main Street, Brigham City, Utah 84302. All interested parties are invited to attend.

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