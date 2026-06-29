1120th Transportation Battalion Best Squad Competition

BELLEMONT, Ariz.— Squads in the Arizona Army National Guard’s 1120th Transportation Battalion competed against each other as they completed multiple individual and team tactical and technical events in the battalion’s Best Squad Competition at Camp Navajo, June 27, 2026. Squads completed convoy operations with a variety of injects that allowed them to hone their personal as well as squad capabilities while improving their lethality and strengthening team cohesion.

“The best squad competition enables these teams to get out here, perform as a cohesive unit, and showcase the abilities in what they are able to do,” said Staff Sgt. Kyle Sharp, with the Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 1120th Transportation Battalion. "And identifies the shortfalls we need to work on as a unit as a whole, and as an individual.”

Squads completed nighttime simulated operations for land navigation. They then transitioned to a mock convoy in which they encountered a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) environment where they had to identify the signs, communicate within their squad safety protocol, and don their masks and protective equipment.

“We have gotten the opportunity to do a couple of different events, real-world simulation training,” said Spc. Hugo Estrada with the 2220th Transportation Company. ” It is important because it helps maintain soldier readiness by being able to practice the fundamentals so that in the event that we are asked to engage in situations, we are fresh and ready with the skills, and we can finish the mission and bring everyone back safe.”

They were then given orders to obtain sensitive items while also providing Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) to a squad member, move them to multiple points, and practice calling for a medical evacuation.

Finally, teams were then sent to a simulated enemy territory where they had to identify an IED and remove themselves and their squad out of the area tactically, while maintaining control of the convoy and the enemy situation.

“This gives you an opportunity to get into the field, to build connections, build bonds, and an opportunity to learn from experts within the field,” said Spc. Estrada.

These events prepare squads for multiple environments and scenarios to maximize a team's effectiveness, both in supporting their Arizona missions as well as deployments.

“This serves a lot of purposes,” said First Lt. Justice Oglesby, with the 2220th Transportation Company. “This is a great opportunity to bring them all together, to run through these exercises that have real-world significance and then build skills that we can use in the future.”

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