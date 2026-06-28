Provider Connect brings specialists into Primary Care visits

Connecting Veterans and providers with VA specialists with Provider Connect

When a health issue arises, a Veteran typically starts with their primary care provider. But if they need care from a specialist, such as a cardiologist or a physical therapist, they traditionally must get a referral, schedule a separate appointment, and then wait for the appointment for an assessment and treatment plan.

But what if, during that initial primary care appointment, their provider could instantly connect with a specialist to ask diagnostic questions and receive treatment guidance in real time? That is exactly what VA’s pilot program Provider Connect is designed to accomplish.

While not yet available nationwide, Provider Connects’ early results highlight promising possibilities for the future of telehealth at VA.

Provider Connect is a real-time consultation platform

Provider Connect is a pilot program that allows VA providers to connect instantly with VA specialists using an Availability Matrix when they need expert guidance. Unlike traditional referrals that can take days to schedule, Provider Connect enables immediate answers, so Veterans can leave their primary care appointments with a concrete treatment plan.

More than 26 specialties are currently available through the platform.

Provider Connect is especially beneficial for Veterans living in rural or medically underserved areas, where specialists are often in short supply, not only within VA but in the broader community. The platform allows VA to leverage specialist capacity in one part of the country to meet Veteran needs in another.

“Veterans can save some time, money and stress without waiting for or traveling to the specialty appointment,” said Laurel Ghose, director of Connected Care for the VA Boston Healthcare System.

Receiving instant expert care

In the areas where it has been piloted, Provider Connect is already making a difference for Veterans.

In one case, a Veteran with ongoing back pain saw their primary care provider, who quickly connected with a physical therapist through Provider Connect. Together, they agreed on exercises he could safely do at home. The physical therapist sent a home exercise program to the primary care provider, who shared it with the Veteran so he could get started right away, avoiding a separate physical therapy visit or consult.

In another case, a Veteran’s routine blood work raised questions about possible liver concerns. The primary care provider used Provider Connect to consult with a gastroenterologist in real time. The specialist reviewed the results, reassured the provider that the findings were likely not urgent and recommended follow-up tests. The Veteran went home with a clear plan, and without the wait for an in-person GI visit.

Connecting Veterans to specialty care

The Provider Connect pilot is growing rapidly, and VA is excited for its future capabilities.

Talk to your VA care team to learn about telehealth services available to you or visit the VA Telehealth Services website.