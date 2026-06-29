Timing Based Cognitive Activities Surge in Dementia Care

A fast-growing wave of interest is reshaping dementia care as researchers and caregivers turn their attention to timing based cognitive activities.

While there is no cure for dementia, research shows that targeted cognitive training can strengthen the brain’s timing systems, support neurogenesis, and help maintain independence longer.” — Matthew Glavach, Ph.D.

CLOVERDALE CA 95425, CA, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Timing Based Cognitive Activities Surge in Dementia CareA fast-growing wave of interest is reshaping dementia care as researchers and caregivers turn their attention to timing based cognitive activities.New Book Provides Engaging Timing and Metronome Cognitive Activities for Adults and CaregiversEverett, WA — Brain Fitness: Processing Speed, Reaction Time , a new activity book by Matthew Glavach, Ph.D., provides rhythm and timing based cognitive exercises designed for adults experiencing changes in memory, attention, and other age-related cognitive challenges. The book also offers caregivers structured activities that can be used at home or in supportive care environments.Families using the book have reported meaningful experiences. One reader shared:“It has been helping my grandma to not get so upset at nights and has become a fun activity for her and my mom… This really has been such an answered prayer.” — C.W.While individual experiences vary, the book’s approach reflects concepts studied in cognitive training and processing speed research.Background: Timing, Rhythm, and Cognitive FunctionWhile there is no cure for dementia, research shows that targeted cognitive training can strengthen the brain’s timing systems, support neurogenesis, and help maintain independence longer. The federally funded ACTIVE Study , one of the largest cognitive training trials in the United States, reported long term associations between speed of processing exercises and cognitive performance. Additional studies have explored how rhythm, metronome cues, and motor timing tasks may engage alternative neural pathways and may help bypass weakened temporal lobe circuits—often affected early in dementia—and instead activate motor neuron networks involved in the development of new neural connections.Brain Fitness: Processing Speed, Reaction Time adapts these concepts into accessible home based activities that make cognitive engagement both structured and enjoyable. The exercises are designed to be simple, repeatable, and suitable for adults, older individuals, and caregivers seeking meaningful daily interaction.AvailabilityBrain Fitness: Processing Speed, Reaction Time By Matthew Glavach, Ph.D. Available on Amazon — $14.95

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.