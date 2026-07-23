A Breakthrough Movement in Dementia Care: Rhythm and Timing Emerge as Powerful New Tools

Rhythm is one of the last abilities the brain holds onto as dementia progresses. Even when language fades, timing pathways remain active.” — Matthew Glavach, Ph.D.

CLOVERDALE CA 95425, CA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- When author and educator Matthew Glavach, Ph.D., age 82, looked at the activity books available for families caring for loved ones with dementia , he saw a gap. Most options were pleasant distractions — coloring pages, puzzles, word searches — but not tools that help families feel close again.Three years ago, Glavach lost his wife of 45 years to dementia. That experience reshaped his mission.“I kept thinking, families deserve more than busywork,” he said. “They deserve moments of calm and connection.”That realization led him to develop a new category of dementia activities centered on rhythm, timing, and gentle cognitive engagement — simple beat based exercises designed to reduce agitation and help caregivers and loved ones reconnect.Why Rhythm WorksRhythm is one of the last abilities the brain holds onto as dementia progresses. Even when language fades, timing pathways remain active. A steady beat can:• Slow cognitive decline• Anchor attention• Support movement and gait• Reduce agitation• Strengthen speech rhythm• Boost reaction speed“When families tap together or follow a simple beat, something opens,” Glavach said. “You see a spark — a moment of recognition.”Families testing early versions reported calmer evenings and more willingness to participate. Yet many timing-based therapies remain out of reach, often requiring expensive software or computers.“I wanted something inexpensive, warm, and usable,” Glavach said. “No screens, no logins, no frustration.”His new book provides exactly that: a steady beat, simple routines, and engaging activities that support timing every day.A Caregiver’s StoryBehind every statistic is a family trying to hold onto connection. Every evening, a son drives across town to check on his mother, hoping she isn’t upset or overwhelmed. Families everywhere know this routine.“My mom is using your book with my grandma at home. It has been helping her to not get so upset at nights and has become a fun activity for them. This really has been such an answered prayer.” — C.W., Family CaregiverThe Science Behind the ApproachTiming is distributed across brain networks, with the cerebellum acting as a hub for interval timing — influencing attention, motor coordination, speech rhythm, and emotional steadiness.The landmark ACTIVE Study showed long term benefits of speed of processing training, but it focused on cognitively healthy adults and screen based tasks. It did not address people already living with dementia or explore rhythm based, movement-based timing.Glavach’s new book bridges that gap with a warm, practical, rhythm-based approach that supports connection through one of the brain’s most enduring capacities.A New Movement in Dementia CareGlavach’s work marks the beginning of a new movement in dementia care — one that uses rhythm and timing as practical, heart centered tools for connection.Glavach’s book, Brain Fitness, Processing Speed and Reaction Time, is the first published activity entry in this emerging category. He hopes it will inspire more authors, therapists, and caregivers to explore rhythm-based engagement as a practical, heart centered tool.“This isn’t just an activity,” he said. “It’s a way back to each other.”The book is now available on Amazon.

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