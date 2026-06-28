Reaffirming Commitment to New York's LGBTQ+ Community

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced several expanded initiatives designed to increase support for LGBTQ+ New Yorkers, including additional investments to support LGBTQ+ youth and transgender, non-binary, and gender non-conforming communities (TGNCNB). This year’s enacted budget included an investment of $1.8 million to provide LGBTQ+ youth with specialized crisis counseling and train local 988 crisis counselors on the concerns of LGBTQ+ youth, ensuring access to lifesaving services when the Trump administration defunded the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline’s LGBTQ+ Youth Specialized Services program.

“New York is the birthplace of the LGBTQ+ movement, and I could not be prouder of that,” Governor Hochul said. “When there are assaults on LGBTQ+ rights all across America, New York will not sit on the sidelines. We will always stand hand-in-hand with our LGBTQ+ community and continue our fight for equality because feeling safe is a human right. We stand for those rights today, and we’ll always keep fighting for those rights in the future.”

Building on this support, the enacted budget also included $500,000 to develop a statewide LGBTQ+ legal hotline and resource website to provide free legal advice and community resources to LGBTQ+ New Yorkers being targeted by legal and policy attacks from the current federal administration.

To further address the needs of transgender, gender non-conforming, and non-binary New Yorkers, funding for the Lorena Borjas Transgender and Non-Binary Wellness and Equity Fund increased by half a million dollars, bringing the total of the fund to over $16 million, the largest fund of its kind in the nation.

New York stands on a strong foundation of LGBTQ+ history and activism against the federal government's efforts to dismantle years of civil rights progress and advocacy. Earlier this year, when the federal government attempted to target and erase this history by removing the Pride Flag from Stonewall National Park, Governor Hochul successfully fought back and amplified the history of the Stonewall Uprising.

As a national leader in advocating for LGBTQ+ rights, Governor Hochul continues to ensure that New York is a safe and inclusive home for LGBTQ+ New Yorkers. Since taking office, the Governor has championed legislation to make New York a safe haven for LGBTQ+ youth and signed the Shield Law 2.0 to offer greater protections.

To expand on this work, the Governor’s Office of LGBTQ+ Affairs is currently accepting requests for workshop proposals for the 2026 LGBTQIA+ Convening, which will occur on Tuesday, September 15, 2026, in Albany, New York, at the Empire State Plaza Concourse. This annual event, entering its fifth year, brings together policymakers and government officials from across state agencies to hear directly from advocates about the most pressing needs facing our state’s LGBTQ+ community and learn about proposed efforts New York State could take to meet those needs.

​The following State landmarks will be illuminated in various colors of the Pride flag tonight, tomorrow, and June 30:

Sunday, June 28:

1WTC

Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge

Kosciuszko Bridge

The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building

State Education Building

Alfred E. Smith State Office Building

Empire State Plaza

State Fairgrounds – Main Gate & Expo Center

The “Franklin D. Roosevelt” Mid-Hudson Bridge

Grand Central Terminal - Pershing Square Viaduct

Albany International Airport Gateway

MTA LIRR - East End Gateway at Penn Station

Fairport Lift Bridge over the Erie Canal

Moynihan Train Hall

Roosevelt Island Lighthouse

Monday, June 29:

1WTC

Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge

Kosciuszko Bridge

The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building

State Education Building

Alfred E. Smith State Office Building

Empire State Plaza

State Fairgrounds – Main Gate & Expo Center

The “Franklin D. Roosevelt” Mid-Hudson Bridge

Grand Central Terminal - Pershing Square Viaduct

Albany International Airport Gateway

MTA LIRR - East End Gateway at Penn Station

Fairport Lift Bridge over the Erie Canal

Moynihan Train Hall

Roosevelt Island Lighthouse

Tuesday, June 30:

1WTC

Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge

Kosciuszko Bridge

The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building

State Education Building

Alfred E. Smith State Office Building

Empire State Plaza

State Fairgrounds – Main Gate & Expo Center

Niagara Falls

The “Franklin D. Roosevelt” Mid-Hudson Bridge

Grand Central Terminal - Pershing Square Viaduct

Albany International Airport Gateway

MTA LIRR - East End Gateway at Penn Station

Fairport Lift Bridge over the Erie Canal

Moynihan Train Hall

Roosevelt Island Lighthouse

New York State Division of Human Rights Commissioner Denise M. Miranda, Esq. said, “During Pride Month, we celebrate the strength, joy, and resilience of LGBTQ+ New Yorkers. Governor Hochul’s actions today underscore New York State’s unwavering commitment to equality and safety for all. At the Division of Human Rights, we will continue using every tool available to prevent discrimination and ensure that every New Yorker is treated with the dignity and respect they deserve.”

State Senator Erik Bottcher said, “It is always an incredible privilege to celebrate Pride with hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers marching through our streets in celebration of love and authenticity. I am especially honored to represent the district that is home to the Stonewall Inn — the birthplace of the modern LGBTQ+ civil rights movement. The Stonewall Inn serves as a daily reminder that progress is never guaranteed and that every generation has a responsibility to defend it. Pride is both a celebration of how far we’ve come and a call to action. At a time when transgender youth and LGBTQ+ communities are facing relentless attacks across the country, New York must continue to lead with courage and compassion. I’m grateful to Governor Kathy Hochul for reaffirming that commitment through new investments in LGBTQ+ youth mental health services, expanded support for transgender and non-binary New Yorkers, and stronger legal protections for our community. Together we are sending a clear message: New York is a place where everyone belongs, and we will never stop fighting for equality.”

Assemblymember Deborah Glick said, “Governor Hochul has been a consistent supporter of the LGBTQ+ community. The Governor has fought back against the demonization coming from the Republican party that has embraced the most extreme elements of right wing politics. Governor Hochul continues to demonstrate that New York State is for all New Yorkers regardless of who they love, or their gender identity, I am proud to stand with her.”

Assemblymember Harry Bronson said, “Pride is about celebrating the right to live openly, visibly and freely as your authentic self without discrimination, oppression or judgement. As the birthplace of the LGBTQ+ rights movement and home to Stonewall Monument, New York has a proud record of not only defending human rights but advancing them. Despite attacks against our LGBTQ+ community from other states and at the federal level, especially against our trans, gender nonconforming and non-binary siblings, New York will always fight for human rights for all. We secured many victories this year to enable people to live authentically and openly - including Shield Law 2.0, funding for LGBTQ+ youth crisis hotline with training for 988 crisis counselors, and critically, ensured that TGNCNB New Yorkers have the resources and support to live safely and freely. There is still more work to be done, and together, we will continue the fight to increase equity, opportunity, and justice for all.”

Assemblymember Jessica González-Rojas said, "At a time when LGBTQIA+ communities, especially transgender, non-binary, and gender non-conforming New Yorkers, are facing relentless attacks from the federal government, New York is sending a clear message: you belong here, and we will fight for you. These investments are more than budget lines, they are lifelines. By restoring specialized crisis services for LGBTQ+ youth, creating a statewide legal hotline, and expanding the Lorena Borjas Transgender and Non-Binary Wellness and Equity Fund, we are ensuring our communities have the support, protection, and dignity they deserve. I appreciate Governor Hochul's commitment to advancing these critical investments, and for recognizing that our safety, health, and humanity are not up for debate. We will continue working together to ensure every LGBTQIA+ New Yorker can live openly, safely, and with the resources they need to thrive.”

Assemblymember Tony Simone said, “The LGBTQ+ community is under attack across the country. It is our duty as New Yorkers and Americans to go above and beyond to be a sanctuary where all people can be free from persecution, have access to healthcare, and can afford to live. That is what we march for and we will never stop fighting for.”

OMH Commissioner Dr. Ann Marie Sullivan said, “Pride Month offers an opportunity for us to celebrate the diversity that makes New York so special. It also gives us the chance to reaffirm our commitment to supporting the mental health needs of the LGBTQIA+ community, who often face unique challenges. Ensuring all New Yorkers can receive appropriate support when utilizing 988 reflects Governor Hochul’s ongoing investments in strengthening the mental health system so everyone in our state can thrive.”

As the birthplace of the modern LGBTQ+ rights movement, New York State extends a year-round invitation to LGBTQ+ travelers through the New York State Division of Tourism at Empire State Development. Created in 2012, the I LOVE NY LGBTQ+ initiative promotes events and destinations across the state, anchoring this season's travel with a statewide calendar of more than 100 Pride celebrations. More information, including travel guides and blogs, is available at iloveny.com/lgbtq.