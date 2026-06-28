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St. Albans Barracks / Two vehicle crash

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 26A2004098               

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jared Blair

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802 524 5993

 

DATE/TIME: 06/26/2026 at 1727 hours

STREET: Pond Rd / Cambridge Rd

TOWN: Fletcher

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: 

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Carrie Moore

AGE: 50 

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Fairfield, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR:2019

VEHICLE MAKE: Nissan

VEHICLE MODEL: Rogue Sport

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Moderate front passenger side

INJURIES: Suspected minor

HOSPITAL: NMC

 

PASSENGER: Juvenile

AGE:  14

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Fairfield, VT

 

 

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Carter Bugbee

AGE:  19

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jericho, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2007

VEHICLE MAKE: BMW

VEHICLE MODEL: 335I

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Significant Front End

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On June 26 2026, at 1727 hours, Vermont State Police, Cambridge Fire Department, and Cambridge Rescue responded to the intersection of Cambridge Rd and Pond Rd in the town of Fletcher for a report of a two-car crash. Investigation and statements from the operators revealed that vehicle 1 was traveling eastbound and attempted to turn left onto Pond Rd. Vehicle 2 was traveling westbound on Cambridge Rd. The two vehicles collided near the middle of the intersection. The operator and passenger of vehicle 1 were transported to Northwestern Medical Center for suspected minor injuries.  Stone’s Towing assisted in removing the vehicles.

 

 

 

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St. Albans Barracks / Two vehicle crash

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