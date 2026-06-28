St. Albans Barracks / Two vehicle crash

STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH CASE#: 26A2004098 RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jared Blair STATION: St. Albans CONTACT#: 802 524 5993 DATE/TIME: 06/26/2026 at 1727 hours STREET: Pond Rd / Cambridge Rd TOWN: Fletcher LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A WEATHER: Clear ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry VEHICLE #1 OPERATOR: Carrie Moore AGE: 50 SEAT BELT? Yes CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Fairfield, VT VEHICLE YEAR:2019 VEHICLE MAKE: Nissan VEHICLE MODEL: Rogue Sport DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Moderate front passenger side INJURIES: Suspected minor HOSPITAL: NMC PASSENGER: Juvenile AGE: 14 SEAT BELT? Yes CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Fairfield, VT VEHICLE #2 OPERATOR: Carter Bugbee AGE: 19 SEAT BELT? Yes CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jericho, VT VEHICLE YEAR: 2007 VEHICLE MAKE: BMW VEHICLE MODEL: 335I DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Significant Front End INJURIES: None HOSPITAL: N/A SUMMARY OF CRASH: On June 26 2026, at 1727 hours, Vermont State Police, Cambridge Fire Department, and Cambridge Rescue responded to the intersection of Cambridge Rd and Pond Rd in the town of Fletcher for a report of a two-car crash. Investigation and statements from the operators revealed that vehicle 1 was traveling eastbound and attempted to turn left onto Pond Rd. Vehicle 2 was traveling westbound on Cambridge Rd. The two vehicles collided near the middle of the intersection. The operator and passenger of vehicle 1 were transported to Northwestern Medical Center for suspected minor injuries. Stone’s Towing assisted in removing the vehicles.

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