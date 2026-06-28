St. Albans Barracks / Two vehicle crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#:
26A2004098
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:
Trooper Jared Blair
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802 524 5993
DATE/TIME: 06/26/2026 at 1727
hours
STREET: Pond Rd / Cambridge
Rd
TOWN: Fletcher
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS
STREETS:
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Carrie Moore
AGE: 50
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
East Fairfield, VT
VEHICLE YEAR:2019
VEHICLE MAKE: Nissan
VEHICLE MODEL: Rogue Sport
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1:
Moderate front passenger side
INJURIES: Suspected minor
HOSPITAL: NMC
PASSENGER: Juvenile
AGE: 14
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
East Fairfield, VT
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Carter Bugbee
AGE: 19
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
Jericho, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2007
VEHICLE MAKE: BMW
VEHICLE MODEL: 335I
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2:
Significant Front End
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On June 26 2026, at 1727
hours, Vermont State Police, Cambridge Fire Department, and Cambridge Rescue
responded to the intersection of Cambridge Rd and Pond Rd in the town of
Fletcher for a report of a two-car crash. Investigation and statements from the
operators revealed that vehicle 1 was traveling eastbound and attempted to turn
left onto Pond Rd. Vehicle 2 was traveling westbound on Cambridge Rd. The two
vehicles collided near the middle of the intersection. The operator and
passenger of vehicle 1 were transported to Northwestern Medical Center for
suspected minor injuries. Stone’s Towing assisted in removing the
vehicles.
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