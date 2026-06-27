Artane Partners Extends Established Gulf Investor Network for Western Operators

The Dublin-based placement agent is deepening an existing network of sovereign, family-office and institutional relationships across the GCC.

We are not building a network from a standing start. The relationships are already there, and this is about deepening them.” — Clinton Apos

DUBLIN, LEINSTER, IRELAND, June 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Artane Partners , a capital advisory and placement agent that connects Western operators and fund managers with Gulf-based capital , is extending its established investor network across the Gulf Cooperation Council, the firm said this week.The move builds on relationships the firm already holds across Riyadh, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Doha and Kuwait, the five centres where much of the region's sovereign, institutional and family-office capital is concentrated. Artane said the expansion responds to a steady increase in inbound demand from growth-stage companies, emerging fund managers and established general partners seeking direct access to Gulf allocators rather than introductions routed through larger, generalist banks.Headquartered in Dublin, Artane operates as a placement agent rather than a fund manager, advising clients on equity, debt and strategic capital, including structured credit and Islamic-compliant facilities. The firm said its existing network spans sovereign wealth funds, family offices and institutional allocators already active across its mandates. Artane's team members have collectively raised in excess of 5 billion dollars over their careers, and the firm has grown to more than 35 people. Artane said more than half of the mandates it accepts reach a close, a figure it attributes to a deliberately narrow approach in which it takes on a limited number of engagements at a time."We are not building a network from a standing start. The relationships are already there, and this is about deepening them," said Clinton Apos, Founder of Artane Partners. "Gulf capital does not move on a pitch deck. It moves on trust, and trust is built in person, over years. Relationships are the strategy. Everything else is proof underneath."The firm positions its edge as direct, standing access to decision-makers, a point of difference from intermediaries that warehouse a high volume of deals. Artane said it works a smaller book deliberately, declining mandates it does not believe it can place, and that several members of its leadership previously sat on the operating side of capital decisions in the region."Companies in Europe and North America increasingly understand that the Gulf is not a single pool of money, and that the path to it is specific," Apos said. "Knowing which allocator is genuinely active in a sector this quarter, and being able to make that call directly because the relationship already exists, is the entire job."Artane said it does not disclose individual client mandates and declined to name companies currently in market, consistent with the firm's practice of operating privately on behalf of clients.About Artane PartnersArtane Partners is a Dublin-based capital advisory firm and placement agent connecting operators and fund managers with Gulf-based capital sources, including sovereign wealth funds, family offices and institutional allocators. The firm advises on equity, debt and strategic capital across the GCC, with an established network spanning Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Doha and Kuwait. More information is available at https://artanepartners.com Media Contact:Media Relations, Artane Partnerscontact@artanepartners.com

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