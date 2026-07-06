Artane Partners Launches The Gulf Capital Brief, a Newsletter Tracking Gulf Capital Flows Into Western Markets

Artane Partners, a Dublin-based placement agent, connects Western operators and fund managers with capital across the GCC.

Free newsletter covers GCC sovereign wealth funds, family offices and institutional allocators deploying capital into Europe, the UK and North America

DUBLIN, IRELAND, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Artane Partners , the Dublin-based capital advisory firm and placement agent, has launched The Gulf Capital Brief , a free newsletter for founders, operators and fund managers tracking how sovereign wealth funds, family offices and institutional allocators across the Gulf Cooperation Council deploy capital into Western markets.The Gulf Capital Brief covers allocation trends across Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman, direct-deal activity by Gulf family offices in Europe, the UK and North America, and practical guidance for Western issuers preparing to raise debt or equity from Gulf institutions. The publication is available at https://gulfcapitalbrief.com and subscriptions are open at https://artanepartners.com "Western operators consistently tell us the same thing: they know the Gulf matters to their capital plan, but the information they can act on is scattered, stale or written for mega-deal participants," said Clinton Apos , founder and CEO of Artane Partners. "The Gulf Capital Brief is the digest we wished our clients had on day one. It reflects what allocators in Riyadh, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Doha and Kuwait City are actually doing, not what the headlines assume."The launch follows a period of expansion for the firm, including its recent mandate as exclusive placement agent to Beng Residences, a UAE short-term rental operator that raised AED 20 million in growth capital from Gulf family offices, and continued growth of the firm's investor coverage across GCC family offices and institutional allocators.The Gulf Capital Brief is published by the Artane Partners team at https://gulfcapitalbrief.com and is available to founders, executives, fund managers and allocators at no cost.About Artane PartnersArtane Partners is a Dublin-based capital advisory firm and placement agent connecting operators and fund managers with Gulf-based capital, including family offices, sovereign-linked investors and institutional allocators. The firm advises on equity, debt and strategic capital raises and operates as a placement agent rather than a fund manager. Artane Partners Limited is registered in Ireland (CRO no. 795432). The firm is led by founder and CEO Clinton Apos ( https://clintonapos.com ) and publishes The Gulf Capital Brief ( https://gulfcapitalbrief.com ). More at https://artanepartners.com and https://artanepartners.com/credentials

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