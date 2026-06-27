RELEASE: Update on SOUTHCOM support to Venezuela earthquake relief

U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) directed additional U.S. military capabilities to Venezuela today in support of ongoing U.S. earthquake relief efforts requested by the Venezuelan government and led by the State Department.

• SOUTHCOM is deploying a Contingency Response Element (CRE) to assist Venezuelan government and aviation authorities with airport surveys, assessments, and airfield management to safely restore air traffic and aviation operations in affected areas. Five U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster aircraft are scheduled to transport the CRE to Venezuela beginning today. The CRE will expand the ongoing assistance provided by a U.S. military Airfield Assessment Team already working with local Venezuelan officials and the U.S. interagency response team to help the country resume its critically needed airport operations.

• Another C-17 aircraft will transport two Miami-Dade County search and rescue teams to Venezuela to join critical life-saving efforts underway in devastated areas.

• U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Ospreys will continue to transport key personnel and resources to Venezuela to support the U.S. and international assistance efforts requested by Venezuelan authorities.

• A U.S. Marine Corps UH-1Y Super Huey helicopter, embarked with the U.S. amphibious transport dock USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28), will provide rotary lift support to earthquake relief efforts.

• U.S. Army CH-47 Chinooks and crews from Joint Task Force-Bravo will pre-stage at Curaçao later today, postured to begin providing airlift support to the mission.

• U.S. Space Force, through its SOUTHCOM component, continues to provide satellite imagery of devastated areas to disaster relief planners to aid them in assessing where immediate live-saving and aid efforts are needed most and identifying what capability requests to prioritize.

Updated information about the Department of War’s support to the U.S. government’s earthquake relief mission in Venezuela and life-saving assistance to the Venezuelan people will be posted on SOUTHCOM’s official social media accounts.

Planning of additional U.S. military support is ongoing in close coordination with the U.S. State Department, the Venezuelan government, and other partners and Allies contributing to the ongoing international relief effort and will be announced once confirmed.

POINT OF CONTACT

Email: southcom.miami.sc-cc.list.cmd-public-affairs@mail.mil