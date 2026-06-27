Update No. 1: Williston Barracks / Request for assistance - suspect identified
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
CASE#: 26A1004529
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Brandon Degre
STATION: VSP Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: About 6:53 p.m. March 11, 2026
INCIDENT LOCATION: Dorset Street, South Burlington, VT
VIOLATION: Aggravated disorderly conduct, simple assault
AGE: 24
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT
VICTIM: Vermont State Police
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
Through continued investigation, the Vermont State Police has
identified the person of interest in this incident as Colin Wesley Palmer, 24,
of Burlington.
VSP received multiple tips from the public, and troopers who
were present March 11 on Dorset Street in South Burlington subsequently
identified Palmer as the individual who smashed the state police van window as
troopers were attempting to leave the area. Damage to the van was estimated at
$500, and a trooper received an eye injury from flying glass.
Friday evening, June 26, 2026, the state police issued a
citation to Palmer through his attorney, Robert Appel, on charges of aggravated
disorderly conduct and simple assault. Palmer is due to appear for arraignment
July 28 in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Burlington.
No additional information is currently available. The
affidavit of probable cause will be filed with the court and made public
following Palmer’s arraignment. Members of the news media should contact the
Criminal Court Clerk’s Office to confirm details of the hearing.
***Initial news release, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, June
16, 2026***
The Vermont State Police is requesting assistance from the
public to identify a man who smashed a window of a VSP van, injuring a trooper,
during a confrontation at the end of a protest March 11, 2026, on Dorset Street
in South Burlington.
The VSP van, occupied by multiple troopers and with its
emergency lights activated, was preparing to leave the scene when an
unidentified individual caused damage to the vehicle's rear window. One of the
troopers inside suffered an eye injury from the broken glass. Photos of the
suspect are attached to this release.
Two clips from VSP body-worn cameras that captured the
incident are available at the following links: Clip No. 1 and Clip No. 2.
Anyone who has information related to this incident should
call the Williston Barracks at 802-878-7111, email Detective Trooper Brandon
Degre at brandon.degre@vermont.gov,
or submit an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
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