Sonify Music Introduces Permanent Ownership Model for Audio Licensing

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Milan-based composer-founder Venanzio Giacomelli pairs his catalog with a one-time buy-out model for corporate, broadcast and creator audio licensing

MILAN, LOMBARDIA, ITALY, June 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sonify Music has introduced an alternative model for international audio licensing distribution, transitioning from recurring subscription fees to a permanent buy-out structure. Under this framework, commercial clients acquire permanent ownership of an audio track through a single transaction. The platform was established by Italian composer and pianist Venanzio Giacomelli, based in Milan, and is operated by GLOBALTECHSOLUTIONS OÜ, registered in Tallinn, Estonia.Over the past decade, the corporate, broadcast, and digital content creation sectors have widely adopted subscription-based royalty-free music libraries, where ongoing utilization of a track requires active monthly or annual renewals. The licensing structure developed by Sonify Music transfers track ownership to the buyer at the point of sale, removing subsequent renewal requirements, expiration dates, or recurring royalty obligations."A subscription provides the utilization of an asset only for the duration of the payment cycle. If the subscription lapses, access to the music integrated into a campaign or brand identity is restricted," stated Venanzio Giacomelli, founder of Sonify Music. "Our objective is to treat an audio track as a permanent corporate asset—acquired once for long-term retention, rather than leased indefinitely."The initial launch includes a catalog of independently produced instrumental works, including titles such as "Stars in the Night," "The Road to Happiness," "Excitement," and "Passion," which are currently available across major digital streaming platforms. The platform's operational model applies asset-ownership principles, similar to those found in real estate or equipment procurement, to the corporate media licensing sector.Under the platform's standard terms, clients execute a one-time payment to receive a transfer of licensing ownership for the selected recording. The resulting license carries no operational time limits, renewal fees, or regional restrictions on commercial use, differing from the per-seat or per-project subscription models common within the current royalty-free music industry.About Venanzio Giacomelli & Sonify MusicSonify Music develops alternative licensing solutions for the corporate, advertising, broadcast, and independent content creation sectors. The company was founded by Venanzio Giacomelli, an Italian composer, pianist, and entrepreneur based in Milan. Giacomelli, who is the nephew of the late international automotive executive Sergio Marchionne, established the platform to introduce structural business model innovations to the digital audio licensing market. Additional information regarding the catalog, the permanent licensing framework, and the company's background is available on the official website at https://sonifymusic.net/it/sergio-marchionne

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