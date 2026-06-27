Legacy Match Opens Orlando Waitlist for Intentional Dating Platform

Legacy Match is opening its Orlando waitlist for a new intentional dating platform designed to help singles build meaningful, compatibility-based connections.

Legacy Match is opening its Orlando waitlist for a new intentional dating platform focused on meaningful, compatibility-driven connections.

We built Legacy Match to help people move away from endless swiping and toward more intentional, meaningful connections based on real compatibility.” — Christopher Shell (CEO)

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Legacy Match, a new intentional dating platform, today announced the opening of its Orlando waitlist ahead of its upcoming launch. The platform is designed for singles seeking meaningful, long-term relationships and offers an alternative to traditional swipe-based dating apps.As online dating continues to grow, many users report experiencing fatigue from endless swiping, superficial interactions, and matches that rarely lead to genuine connections. Legacy Match was created in response to this shift in modern dating behavior, with a focus on helping individuals connect more intentionally and with greater compatibility.Launching first in Orlando, Florida, Legacy Match is building a local community of early members before expanding to additional cities. The waitlist is now open for individuals who want early access to the platform and updates leading up to launch.“People are looking for something more meaningful when it comes to dating,” said the founder of Legacy Match. “We’re building Legacy Match to prioritize intention, compatibility, and authentic connection over endless swiping and disposable interactions.”Legacy Match is being developed to provide a more thoughtful approach to modern dating. Instead of relying on rapid swiping mechanics, the platform is designed to encourage users to focus on quality connections and shared compatibility. The goal is to create a more intentional environment where users can meet others who are genuinely aligned in values and relationship goals.By launching in Orlando first, Legacy Match aims to establish a strong, engaged community before scaling to other markets. Early members who join the waitlist will receive updates about development progress, early access opportunities, and launch announcements.Individuals interested in joining the Orlando waitlist can sign up at https://www.joinlegacymatch.com

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