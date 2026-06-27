DEKALB COUNTY, GA – Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr today announced that his Gang Prosecution Unit has secured three new convictions in DeKalb County involving members of PDE, a local criminal street gang also known as Paradise East or Paper Drugs Extortion. While associated with PDE, the defendants engaged in criminal gang activity and committed various weapon offenses in furtherance of the gang.

One of the defendants, Darius Scott, was convicted by a DeKalb County Jury on June 25, 2026. The other two defendants, Jamerson McCamey and Corey Dumas, entered guilty pleas prior to trial. Both McCamey and Dumas were sentenced to prison. Sentencing for Scott will take place at a later date.

“This is yet another step in our ongoing efforts to dismantle the growing gang networks that are terrorizing our communities, and we won’t stop until all those responsible are behind bars,” said Attorney General Chris Carr. “By partnering with APD and DeKalb County Police, we have been able to take down violent repeat offenders, and we have removed illegal weapons from our streets. Keeping Georgians safe will always be our top priority, and those who support or participate in violent gang activity will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

This case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorneys General Lee M. Stoy, Jr. and McKenzie Gray. It was investigated by the DeKalb County Police Department and the Atlanta Police Department (APD).

“Gang violence and organized criminal activity have no place in DeKalb County,” said DeKalb County Police Chief Gregory Padrick. “This conviction is the result of the outstanding work of DeKalb County Police detectives, the Attorney General's Gang Prosecution Unit, and our law enforcement partners who worked tirelessly to build a strong case and hold these offenders accountable. We will continue to aggressively investigate gang-related crime and work alongside our partners to protect the communities we serve.”

“The Atlanta Police Department is committed to getting criminal street gangs off our streets and out of our neighborhoods,” said Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum. “Anytime we stop illegal activities, especially those driven by criminal street gangs, it is a win for communities locally and nationally. The conviction of these individuals proves that the commitment to and effectiveness of our law enforcement and public safety partnerships are making a positive impact in our communities.”

About PDE

PDE was formed in the Bouldercrest Road area of DeKalb County. It derives its name from the apartment complex, Paradise East, which serves as the gang’s base of operation. PDE was born out of Sex Money Murder, a Blood gang from New York City. Members of PDE commonly use the moniker “4L,” to refer to the gang.

Convictions and Sentencing

The defendants in this case, along with their convictions and sentences, are listed below.

Darius Scott, 35, of Dallas:

On June 25, 2026, Scott was convicted of the below charges following a two-day Jury trial in DeKalb County. Sentencing will occur on July 7, 2026.

3 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

3 counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

1 count of Unlawful Possession of a Machine Gun

Jamerson McCamey, 22, of Atlanta:

McCamey pleaded guilty to all charges brought against him in April 2026. He was sentenced to 20 years, with the first 10 years to be served in prison and the remainder on strict probation.

2 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

1 count of Possession of a Firearm by a First Offender Probationer

Corey Dumas, 20, of Atlanta:

Dumas pleaded guilty to all charges brought against him in January 2026. He was sentenced to five years in prison.

2 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

1 count of Possession of a Handgun by a Person Under the Age of 18 Years

About the Attorney General’s Gang Prosecution Unit

In 2022, with the support of Governor Brian Kemp and members of the General Assembly, Attorney General Chris Carr created Georgia’s first statewide Gang Prosecution Unit.

Since it began its historic work on July 1, 2022, the Gang Prosecution Unit has investigated and prosecuted cases in Athens-Clarke, Barrow, Bibb, Bryan, Chatham, Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Dougherty, Fulton, Gwinnett, Laurens, Lowndes, Muscogee, Richmond, Spalding, Thomas, Upson and Washington counties, with roughly 140 convictions secured across the state.

Carr’s Gang Prosecution Unit is based in Atlanta, with regional, satellite prosecutors and investigators in Albany, Augusta, Columbus, Macon, Savannah and Southeast Georgia.

The Gang Prosecution Unit is housed in the Attorney General’s Prosecution Division, which also includes Carr’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit, his White Collar and Cyber Crime Unit, and his Organized Retail Crime Unit.