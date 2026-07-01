ATLANTA, GA – Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr has filed an amicus brief in support of Indiana’s voter ID law and the rights of states to enact critical election integrity measures.

“The majority of Americans support commonsense voter ID laws. It’s not partisan. It’s about protecting the integrity of our elections,” said Carr. “We have similar requirements here in Georgia, where we have continued to experience record turnout. It’s simple – if you have to show an ID to board a plane or cash a check, you should have to show an ID to vote.”

Passed in 2025, Indiana’s Senate Bill 10 (Public Law 70) requires that an applicant may not use any documents issued by educational institutions as proof of identification for voter registration. On April 14, 2026, the District Court temporarily blocked this provision, ruling that it posed an unconstitutional burden. Carr and 22 other attorneys general are now urging the Seventh Circuit to reverse the lower court’s ruling that struck down Indiana’s commonsense voter ID requirement.

As stated in the brief, the Constitution clearly vests the people’s elected representatives in state legislatures with the primary authority to set the rules for elections. The States are seeking to preserve that authority. The brief also makes clear that enforcing such requirements on all citizens neither discriminates nor prevents anyone from voting, because voters still have multiple, easy ways to cast a ballot and obtain valid, free identification.

Joining Carr in filing this brief are the attorneys general of the following states: Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and West Virginia.

Read the brief (PDF, 177.54 KB) .