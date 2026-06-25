KHSAA Dead Period is here





Take a break, you deserve it.

For two weeks starting on June 25 at 12:01 a.m., the mandatory Kentucky High School Athletic Association dead period begins and runs through July 9 at 11:59 p.m. (Some school districts like Kenton County and the Diocese of Covington got an earlier start and started the dead period on June 21.)

During this time, the use of anything to do with school athletics is prohibited, including the use of school facilities, team uniforms, team equipment or school transportation. School funds may not be expended in support of athletic teams in any KHSAA sanctioned sport during the Dead Period. GET OUR SPORTS NEWSLETTER A weekly roundup of NKY sports headlines right to you every Monday at noon.

Coaches must refrain from communicating with student-athletes during the dead period. That includes through email, social media, texting, phone calls and all other forms of communication. Coaches and schools may not use any third party to communicate during this period.

The promotion of alternate activities from coaches or other school representatives is also prohibited.

The KHSAA intends for the Dead Period to be used to recharge batteries, repair facilities and to allow time away from athletes and coaches. The Dead Period was adopted 20-plus years ago by member schools in response to concerns about year-round play and practice and parental and coaching desire for some down time from interscholastic play.





According to a release from the KHSAA, the best advice to member school representatives is, “If you have to ask, the answer is likely no.”

Postseason wrap-up activities, celebrations and recognition events relating to a spring sports team at a school which participated in KHSAA state championship play in that particular sport during that particular year may be held.

The complete rules about summer sports and sport-activities can be found in Bylaw 24 of the KHSAA handbook on the KHSAA website.

Come July 10, fall sports will start preseason practices. Here are the dates on the first official practice dates for fall sports and when the first game of the regular season can begin:

Football: July 10 (helmet only), July 22 (shells), Aug. 1 (full pads), regular season starts Aug. 22

Golf: July 15, regular season starts July 26

Field hockey: July 15, regular season starts Aug. 18

Volleyball: July 15, regular season starts Aug. 18

Soccer: July 15, regular season starts Aug. 11

Cross country: July 15, regular season starts Aug. 18

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