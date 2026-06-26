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Leatherleaf Rd Construction Notice

As part of the Narragansett Roadway Improvement Program, the Town of Narragansett and its contractor Vinagro Materials are preparing to reconstruct Leatherleaf Rd. Weather permitting, starting Monday morning. June 29th, Vinagro Materials will be on site to begin the reconstruction project. Please visit our webage for more information...

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Leatherleaf Rd Construction Notice

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