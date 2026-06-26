New Laws Taking Effect on July 1  

While most new laws in Illinois take effect on January 1, some measures are scheduled to align with the start of the state’s fiscal year on July 1. When the calendar turned to July 1 this year, 19 new laws took effect (18 from the 104th General Assembly and 1 from the 103rd General Assembly). Additionally, two other bills with January 1 effective dates included provisions for July 1 compliance. New laws with provisions effective July 1 include:

104th General Assembly

SB 90 (P.A. 104-0450): Expands who may request debt offsets through the Comptroller.

HB 111 (P.A. 104-0464): Fiscal Year 2027 Budget.

SB 408 (P.A. 104-0356): Provides that “Student Permanent Record” shall include a summary of performance for students who received special-education services. The records will be confidential.

SB 618 (P.A. 104-0451): Liquor Omnibus Bill. Among other things, it makes the state’s temporary “cocktails-to-go” law permanent.

HB 862 (P.A. 104-0465): Encourages efficiency by dissolving and merging numerous state special funds.

HB 1226 (P.A. 104-0169): Changes the age for when senior drivers must take a behind-the-wheel driving test when renewing their driver’s license.

SB 1504 (P.A. 104-0107): Helps ensure that all youth leaving the care of the Department of Children and Family Services have been provided the life skills necessary to become successful adults.

SB 1701 (P.A. 104-0118): Clarifies state laws with regard to collective bargaining for police.

SB 1799 (P.A. 104-0393): Amends the School Code to clarify terms and definitions with regard to “emergency situations.”

HB 1863 (P.A. 104-0435): Cleans up the statutes with regard to non-active commissions and advisory boards.

SB 2201 (P.A. 104-0412): Increases transparency to help provide better insight into the challenges and efforts within correctional facilities to manage contraband, support rehabilitation, and address health emergencies.

HB 2386 (P.A. 104-0216): Provides for the issuance of special license plates designated as “Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal.”

HB 2517 (P.A. 104-0061): Requires health care workers who provide maternal health care services to participate in a training course that addresses potential maternal health risk factors associated with individuals who are part of a marginalized racial or ethnic group with increased maternal mortality rates.

HB 2801 (P.A. 104-0249): Requires the Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) to post a public form on its website for organizations to submit science, technology, engineering, arts, and math opportunities. These opportunities can include internships, externships, and volunteer work.

HB 2949 (P.A. 104-0466): Budget Implementation Bill.

HB 2962 (P.A. 104-0256): Creates a new classification of driving permit for multifunction school activity buses that carry up to 15 passengers, including the driver.

SB 3019 (P.A. 104-0468): Revenue Omnibus to Fund the Budget.

HB 3363 (P.A. 104-0300): Establishes a comprehensive State Public Defender system in Illinois and creates an independent agency within the judicial branch of state government.

SB 3365 (P.A. 104-0470): Medicaid Omnibus.

HB 3851 (P.A. 104-0338): Establishes that “cyber-bullying” also includes the posting or distribution of an unauthorized digital replica by electronic means if the posting or distribution creates any of the effects provided in the definition of “bullying,” and provides that bullying may take the form of posting or distributing sexually explicit images.

103rd General Assembly

SB 1 (P.A. 103-0594): Creates the Department of Early Childhood.