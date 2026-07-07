Ameren Warns Consumers About Scammers

Ameren is warning customers to stay alert as scammers use increasingly sophisticated tactics, including fake emails, advertisements, websites, QR codes, and even AI voice-cloning calls.

According to Ameren, scams are becoming harder to detect, making it important for customers to slow down before clicking a link, scanning a QR code, making a payment, or sharing any personal or account information.

Ameren encourages customers to verify any suspicious requests before responding. Customers should call the phone number listed on their bill to confirm whether a message, call, or visit is legitimate. They should also avoid sharing passwords, PINs, one-time codes, payment information, or account details in response to an unexpected message.

If someone claiming to be an Ameren employee arrives at a home unexpectedly, customers should ask to see a company-issued photo ID at the door and call Ameren to confirm the employee’s identity.

Customers who have concerns about whether a request is legitimate can call Ameren Illinois at 1-800-755-5000 or visit Ameren.com/StopScams to learn more about how to recognize and avoid scams.