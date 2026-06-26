Vortex Doors Detroit celebrates local technicians for SuperTech Day 2026

Teamwork makes the dream work. The Detroit service center crew gathers by their Vortex door repair truck to celebrate SuperTech Day 2026. Vortex Doors SuperTech Day Banner Vortex Doors Logo

Whether it’s responding to an emergency service call, troubleshooting a complex issue, or performing proactive maintenance, our team takes pride in helping customers keep their facilities running.” — Justin G.

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vortex Doors Detroit is joining companies across the country in celebrating the International Door Association’s 2026 SuperTech Day, a day dedicated to recognizing the skilled professionals who keep commercial facilities operating safely and efficiently.The Vortex Doors Detroit team celebrated with a superhero photo competition, suiting up for a chance to win prizes. It was a fun way to recognize the people who respond to service calls, solve challenging field issues, and help customers minimize disruptions to their businesses.Over the past several months, the Detroit team has completed projects ranging from replacing worn slats and a bottom bar on a rolling steel door at a local printing company to replacing a failed belt conveyor motor and gearbox at a retail facility and installing new loading dock bumpers at a local food manufacturer. While most of this work happens behind the scenes, it plays an important role in helping local businesses maintain safe, reliable, and productive facilities.“SuperTech Day is about recognizing the people who make things happen for our customers every day,” said Justin G., Branch Manager at Vortex Doors Detroit. “Whether it’s responding to an emergency service call, troubleshooting a complex issue, or performing proactive maintenance, our team takes pride in helping customers keep their facilities running.”Vortex Doors Detroit provides commercial and industrial door services throughout metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan, from commercial doors, gates, and access systems to loading dock and dock leveler services. Customers include warehouses, distribution centers, retail businesses, healthcare facilities, schools, restaurants, parking structures, manufacturing facilities, and more.While customers may only see the finished result, SuperTech Day highlights the expertise, problem solving, and dedication that go into commercial door repair and maintenance. These technicians are the real heroes behind every service call.To learn more about commercial door repair in metro Detroit, visit the Vortex Doors Detroit service center page About Vortex DoorsVortex Doors provides commercial and industrial door repair, replacement, and maintenance services throughout the United States. The company services commercial doors, loading docks, gates, automatic doors, fire doors, storefront doors, and access systems through a nationwide network of local service centers.

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