Fort Buchanan strengthens emergency preparedness through full-scale tabletop exercise

FORT BUCHANAN, Puerto Rico — Service members, Department of the Army civilians, and representatives from municipal, state, and federal agencies gathered at the Navy Reserve Center, June 25 to participate in the installation’s full-scale emergency tabletop exercise, reinforcing the organization’s ability to respond to complex emergencies through a unified, whole-of-government approach.

The exercise brought together participants from the municipality of Bayamón, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Puerto Rico Medical Center, the Puerto Rico National Guard, the U.S. Army Reserve's 1st Mission Support Command, and Fort Buchanan emergency response personnel to rehearse coordinated actions during a simulated crisis.

Designed to validate emergency response procedures and interagency coordination, the exercise focused on protecting lives, sustaining mission-essential operations, and ensuring seamless collaboration among military and civilian partners.

"Exercises like this allow us to validate our plans before an actual emergency occurs," said Héctor Herrera, Fort Buchanan's Antiterrorism Officer. "Our goal is to ensure every organization understands its responsibilities, how decisions are made, and how we synchronize our efforts to protect our community while maintaining mission readiness. Preparedness is built through planning, communication, and repetition."

Throughout the exercise, participants reviewed the activation of the Installation Operations Center, force protection procedures, emergency notification processes, and the coordinated actions required should the installation raise its Force Protection Condition in response to a developing threat.

"We walk through every phase of an incident because emergencies rarely unfold one step at a time," Herrera said. "Multiple events can occur simultaneously, requiring different organizations to act together under a common operational picture. This exercise helps us identify strengths, improve coordination, and ensure we are prepared to respond whenever called upon."

The exercise also reinforced the installation's command-and-control framework during emergencies. Participants reviewed the commander's decision-making process, the activation of the Installation Operations Center, and the synchronization of emergency support functions across the installation and with external agencies.

"During any emergency on Fort Buchanan, the installation commander is responsible for directing the response, protecting the force, and making timely decisions that safeguard our community," Herrera said. "Equally important is keeping our military community informed throughout the incident. Providing accurate, timely, and transparent information sustains trust and confidence while helping ensure everyone understands the situation and the actions they need to take."

The scenario also emphasized the importance of Fort Buchanan's long-standing partnerships with neighboring municipalities, state and federal agencies, recognizing that emergency response extends well beyond the installation's boundaries.

Fort Buchanan serves a military community of approximately 15,000 Active Duty, Army Reserve, Puerto Rico National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve, and Navy Reserve personnel throughout Puerto Rico. As the Army's home in the Caribbean, the installation provides the infrastructure, services, and operational capabilities that enable military readiness and support the deployment of forces anytime, anywhere.