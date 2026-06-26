Three Defenders Honored for Life Saving Actions

BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. -- The smell hit first.

A spilled coffee energy drink that exploded on impact soaked into the pavement mixing with the metallic scent of blood. Headlights illuminated a dark stretch of the road. The distant hum of traffic was interrupted by police sirens, emergency radio calls and the desperate voice of an injured motorcyclist.

"My wife," he repeated. "I have to call my wife."

Moments earlier, Staff Sgt. Martin Schortye, 2nd Security Forces Squadron base defense operation center controller, had been starting what seemed like an ordinary patrol shift. He had just dropped off Airmen who were posted at Barksdale Air Force Base's main gate and was heading back toward the 2nd SFS headquarters building.

Then came the sound of impact. A sudden crash shattered the early morning calm. Looking into his rearview mirror, he watched in disbelief as a motorcyclist was thrown into the air. Patrol lights flashed to life and sirens filled the street as he turned toward the scene, muscle memory and training took over as he rushed to help.

When he arrived on scene, the roadway was illuminated only by streetlights and passing vehicles. In the middle of the black pavement laid a severely injured man. Blood pooled beneath him stretching from his head down his back. A nearby pedestrian was desperately trying to keep him conscious while traffic continued moving through the area.

"I felt a need to help him in any way possible, as adrenaline kicked in and my focus narrowed to the task at hand," Schortye said.

Schortye rushed to retrieve medical supplies from his patrol car. Adapting quickly, he deployed traffic cones to block oncoming vehicles and began Tactical Combat Casualty Care procedures, to identify the victims injuries. He soon discovered a head wound and immediately radioed for emergency medical assistance.

“I was doing administrative work, assigning people to training and signing off completed tasks,” said Staff Sgt. Joe Jimenez, 2nd SFS certified law enforcement officer. “Then Staff Sgt. Schortye called in the Major Vehicle Accident; Staff Sgt. Danny Gonzalez and I began to head out.”

Schortye stabilized the man's neck and worked to keep him conscious. The smell of the spilled roasted coffee, followed by the distinct sweetness of an energy drink and blood lingered in the humid Louisiana air as the wounded motorcyclist gripped the defender's hand and begged for his wife. The victim repeated the same plea over and over.

"My wife," he said. "I have to call my wife. I have to find my wife!"

Even through his head wound, the man repeatedly attempted to stand.

"I remember holding his hand, looking him in the eye and telling him he was going to make it," Schortye said. "That he would see his wife again, and that he would be okay."

Within minutes, Gonzalez and Jimenez arrived on scene. The three Airmen immediately fell into sync.

"We were moving like a well-oiled machine," Schortye said. "We just knew what needed to be done and executed immediately without hesitation."

While Jimenez retrieved and prepared additional medical supplies, Gonzalez wrapped the victim's head wound with a head wrap and secured it to control the bleeding. Schortye remained focused on keeping the motorcyclist conscious and stabilized until emergency medical personnel arrived.

“All he wanted at the moment was his wife, and all I wanted was to save his life,” said Jimenez.

Around them, concerned citizens helped stop traffic, directed pedestrians away from the scene and offered assistance wherever possible. Sirens echoed through the daybreak while vehicles were backed up along the roadway. The air carried the scent of the morning dew from the roadside and vehicle exhaust from the growing traffic backup.

Despite the chaos surrounding them, the three Airmen remained focused on a single objective, keeping the victim alive.

“While I was providing aid, I just kept thinking about the next steps,” said Schortye. “We have to give him the best shot of making it out alive.”

Their focus remained on the mission until they knew the victim was safely in the hands of medical professionals. Within minutes, the wail of approaching sirens cut through the morning and flashing red and white lights illuminated the roadway as emergency responders arrived on scene. The Airmen briefed paramedics on the victim's condition before watching the ambulance disappear into the distance.

After emergency responders transported the victim for further treatment, Schortye, Jimenez and Gonzalez transitioned seamlessly into securing the incident scene, conducting interviews and assisting investigators. Later, they learned the victim was in stable condition and recovering, bringing a sense of relief after the intensity of the motorcycle incident.

”I felt a weight lifted off my shoulders, knowing he was fine and got the care he needed,” said Jimenez. “Also knowing that we did enough to help him get there, that our training was enough.”

Gonzalez emphasized how the accident showed all the skills he's learned throughout his career were applied confidently in a real-world medical situation.

In recognition of their actions, the three defenders later received the American Red Cross Lifesaving Award and an Air and Space Achievement Medal. For them, these awards represent more than a medal.

“Receiving the American Red Cross Award meant the world to me,” said Schortye. “It was as if I was being recognized for something that mattered. I felt extreme pride and joy.”

Looking back, they hope others take away an important lesson from that early morning.

"You don't have to be a first responder to help someone in need," said Gonzalez. "Basic first aid and having a first aid kit can make all the difference. The few minutes before emergency responders arrive can mean the difference between life and death."

For the three Airmen, the successful outcome was a testament not only to their training but also to the deep trust and camaraderie that comes with serving side by side.

"Every response we go on, I know they've got my back and they know I've got theirs," Schortye said. "They're a second family. A home away from home."