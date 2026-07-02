U.S. forces observe the United States’ 250th birthday at home and onboard Base Naval de Rota

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (July 2, 2026) – Members of the U.S. Navy, Army, Air Force, and Marine Corps, U.S. Department of War civilian and contractor personnel, and Spanish local nationals observed the United States of America’s landmark 250th birthday, known as Independence Day or the Fourth of July, with a ceremonial flag raising outside of the installation’s headquarters building onboard U.S. Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain, July 1, 2026. More than 500 personnel stood in a military formation during the ceremony, representing some of NAVSTA Rota’s 46 supported commands. A joint-service color guard featuring four military branches raised the American flag.

The Fourth of July weekend is the only time of the year that the U.S. flag is permitted to be flown, as Naval Station Rota is hosted onboard Base Naval de Rota, an Armada base. Spanish law and the Agreement of Defense Cooperation between the Kingdom of Spain and the United States of America prohibit the flying of any other national flag onboard Spanish military bases, but an exception request is submitted and approved each year in honor of America’s Independence Day and the continued partnership between the two military forces.

“We are, and always have been, a maritime nation. We were founded upon the strength of the sea,” said NAVSTA Rota Commanding Officer Capt. Charles Chmielak during the ceremony. “The United States Navy has continued sailing the globe to protect our way of life… Through conflicts and peacetime, our armed forces have answered the call.”

After finishing the ceremony, the Fourth of July celebrations began in earnest with NAVSTA Rota’s annual Independence Fest party held by the installation’s Morale, Welfare, and Recreation department. American military and civilian personnel who work onboard the installation enjoyed games, music, and food from local vendors alongside their Spanish local national colleagues and their families, demonstrating the variety of backgrounds and experiences that combine to form NAVSTA Rota’s shared Navy story, one that makes it America’s most capable power projection platform in Europe.

“Our freedom and independence is earned each day through your service and sacrifice,” said Chmielak. “We are proud to serve overseas in a country whose story is intertwined with our own. Without the assistance of our Spanish allies, we would not be here today.”

American country artist Larry Fleet headlined the event that concluded in a traditional display of red, white, and blue fireworks.

The Independence Day festivities in honor of the United States’ 250th birthday have only begun for both the U.S. and Spanish armed forces. On the Fourth of July, the U.S. Navy will host the International Naval Review in New York City. The event will feature a parade of U.S. Navy and partner military and sailing ships, including the Armada, showcasing global maritime cooperation. For more information about the International Naval Review and more Navy and Nation 250 events, go to https://www.navy.mil/Navy-250/Events/INR-2026/.

As the "Gateway to the Mediterranean,” NAVSTA Rota provides U.S, NATO, and Allied forces a strategic hub for operations in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air, and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet, and fostering the long-standing, 250-year-long U.S. and Spanish partnership.

For more information about U.S. Naval Activities Spain/U.S. Naval Station Rota, Spain, go to the installation’s website at https://cnreurafcent.cnic.navy.mil/Installations/NAVSTA-Rota/ or follow the installation Naval Station Rota, Spain on Facebook, @navstarotaspain on Instagram, or @NAVSTA_Rota on X.