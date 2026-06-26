Unit L and Unit M Antlerless Deer Permits Available Beginning July 14

CONTACT:

Becky Fuda, Wildlife: (603) 744-5470

Jessica M. Whelehan, Licensing (603) 271-3421

June 26, 2026

Concord, NH – Hunters with a current New Hampshire hunting license who want the chance to take additional antlerless deer in Wildlife Management Units (WMUs) L or M during the fall hunting seasons will soon be able to purchase these special permits. Both WMUs are located in southeastern New Hampshire.

Unit L Permits will be available beginning at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 14, and will not include a preliminary lottery. There will be 3,500 Special Antlerless Deer Permits available in 2026, which each include one deer tag at a cost of $26. Unit L Permits will be available for purchase on a first-come, first-served basis until they are sold out.

Unit M Permits will also be available at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 14. There will be 4,000 Special Antlerless Deer Permits for hunters to purchase, which cost $36 and come with two deer tags. Unit M Permits will be available on a first-come, first-served basis until they are sold out.

Interested hunters can purchase Unit L and Unit M Permits beginning July 14:

Online at nhfishandgame.com;

In person at Fish and Game headquarters in Concord; or

By downloading a permit application and returning it by mail with payment.

Unit L and Unit M Permit applications will be available online in early July. To download a Unit L or Unit M Permit application, or to learn more about how to apply for either of these permits, visit www.wildlife.nh.gov/hunting-nh/deer-hunting-new-hampshire/unit-l-and-m-antlerless-only-deer-permits.

Hunters purchasing both a Unit L and Unit M Special Antlerless Deer Permit at the same time will only be charged one transaction fee.