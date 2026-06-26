Unit L and Unit M Antlerless Deer Permits Available Beginning July 14
CONTACT:
Becky Fuda, Wildlife: (603) 744-5470
Jessica M. Whelehan, Licensing (603) 271-3421
June 26, 2026
Concord, NH – Hunters with a current New Hampshire hunting license who want the chance to take additional antlerless deer in Wildlife Management Units (WMUs) L or M during the fall hunting seasons will soon be able to purchase these special permits. Both WMUs are located in southeastern New Hampshire.
Unit L Permits will be available beginning at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 14, and will not include a preliminary lottery. There will be 3,500 Special Antlerless Deer Permits available in 2026, which each include one deer tag at a cost of $26. Unit L Permits will be available for purchase on a first-come, first-served basis until they are sold out.
Unit M Permits will also be available at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 14. There will be 4,000 Special Antlerless Deer Permits for hunters to purchase, which cost $36 and come with two deer tags. Unit M Permits will be available on a first-come, first-served basis until they are sold out.
Interested hunters can purchase Unit L and Unit M Permits beginning July 14:
- Online at nhfishandgame.com;
- In person at Fish and Game headquarters in Concord; or
- By downloading a permit application and returning it by mail with payment.
Unit L and Unit M Permit applications will be available online in early July. To download a Unit L or Unit M Permit application, or to learn more about how to apply for either of these permits, visit www.wildlife.nh.gov/hunting-nh/deer-hunting-new-hampshire/unit-l-and-m-antlerless-only-deer-permits.
Hunters purchasing both a Unit L and Unit M Special Antlerless Deer Permit at the same time will only be charged one transaction fee.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.