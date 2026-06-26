Vortex Doors Bakersfield celebrates local technicians for SuperTech Day 2026

Vortex Doors Bakersfield technicians suit up for IDA SuperTech Day Vortex Doors SuperTech Day Banner Vortex Doors Logo

No two days in the field are the same, and that’s what makes our technicians so impressive. They adapt, problem-solve, and find solutions no matter what challenge is waiting for them.” — Roger G., Branch Manager at Vortex Doors Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, CA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vortex Doors Bakersfield is joining companies across the country in celebrating the International Door Association’s 2026 SuperTech Day, a day dedicated to recognizing the skilled professionals who keep commercial facilities operating safely and efficiently.The Vortex Doors Bakersfield team celebrated with a superhero photo competition, suiting up for a chance to win prizes. It was a fun way to recognize the people who respond to service calls, solve challenging field issues, and help customers minimize disruptions to their businesses.Over the past several months, the team has completed projects ranging from replacing a failed overhead coiling door at a local distribution center to restoring a malfunctioning automatic entrance at a medical office and repairing damaged dock levelers at a refrigerated warehouse. While most of this work happens behind the scenes, it plays an important role in helping local businesses maintain safe, reliable, and productive facilities.“No two days in the field are the same, and that’s what makes our technicians so impressive,” said Roger G., Branch Manager at Vortex Doors Bakersfield. “They adapt, problem-solve, and find solutions no matter what challenge is waiting for them.”Vortex Doors Bakersfield provides commercial and industrial door services throughout Bakersfield and Kern County, from commercial doors, gates, and access systems to loading dock and dock leveler services. Customers include warehouses, distribution centers, retail businesses, healthcare facilities, schools, restaurants, parking structures, and manufacturing facilities.While customers may only see the finished result, SuperTech Day highlights the expertise, problem solving, and dedication that go into commercial door repair and maintenance. These technicians are the real heroes behind every service call.To learn more about commercial door repair in the Bakersfield area , visit the Vortex Doors Bakersfield service center page or find the team on Google Maps.About Vortex DoorsVortex Doors provides commercial and industrial door repair, replacement, and maintenance services throughout the United States. The company services commercial doors, loading docks, gates, automatic doors, fire doors, storefront doors, and access systems through a nationwide network of local service centers.

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