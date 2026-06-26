Vortex Doors Cincinnati celebrates local technicians for SuperTech Day 2026

Safety is our superpower. A technician at our Cincinnati service center marks SuperTech Day under the Vortex employee and customer safety banner. Vortex Doors SuperTech Day Banner Vortex Doors Logo

They’re out every day helping businesses stay safe, secure, and operational, and that’s worth celebrating.” — Adam M.

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vortex Doors Cincinnati is joining companies across the country in celebrating the International Door Association’s 2026 SuperTech Day, a day dedicated to recognizing the skilled professionals who keep commercial facilities operating safely and efficiently.The Vortex Doors Cincinnati team celebrated with a superhero photo competition, suiting up for a chance to win prizes. It was a fun way to recognize the people who respond to service calls, solve challenging field issues, and help customers minimize disruptions to their businesses.Since opening late last year, the team has completed projects ranging from large hanger door repairs at the local airport to smaller to complex jobs in repairing and even replacing malfunctioning automatic entrances at numerous retail sites. Whether the job be large, small, or somewhere in between, this team has proven to take on any challenge. While most of this work happens behind the scenes, it plays an important role in helping local businesses maintain safe, reliable, and productive facilities.“Some superheroes fly. Ours drive service trucks,” said Adam M., Branch Manager at Vortex Doors Cincinnati. “They’re out every day helping businesses stay safe, secure, and operational, and that’s worth celebrating.”Vortex Doors Cincinnati provides commercial and industrial door services throughout Greater Cincinnati and Southern Ohio, from commercial doors, gates, and access systems to loading dock and dock leveler services. Customers include warehouses, distribution centers, retail businesses, healthcare facilities, schools, restaurants, parking structures, and manufacturing facilities.While customers may only see the finished result, SuperTech Day highlights the expertise, problem solving, and dedication that go into commercial door repair and maintenance. These technicians are the real heroes behind every service call.To learn more about commercial door repair in the Cincinnati metro, visit the Vortex Doors Cincinnati service center page About Vortex DoorsVortex Doors provides commercial and industrial door repair, replacement, and maintenance services throughout the United States. The company services commercial doors, loading docks, gates, automatic doors, fire doors, storefront doors, and access systems through a nationwide network of local service centers.

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