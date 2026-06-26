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Podcast: Brain-computer interface controls exoskeleton

Advancements in science and technology impact the well-being of the American people. U.S. National Science Foundation-supported professor Payam Heydari discusses a breakthrough brain-computer interface that controls a robotic exoskeleton, technology that could transform the lives of people living with spinal cord injuries.

Listen to NSF Discovery Files wherever you get your podcasts.

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Podcast: Brain-computer interface controls exoskeleton

Distribution channels: Science


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