Podcast: Brain-computer interface controls exoskeleton
Advancements in science and technology impact the well-being of the American people. U.S. National Science Foundation-supported professor Payam Heydari discusses a breakthrough brain-computer interface that controls a robotic exoskeleton, technology that could transform the lives of people living with spinal cord injuries.
Listen to NSF Discovery Files wherever you get your podcasts.
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