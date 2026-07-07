NSF launches Project Triad to advance quantum technology for real-world applications

The U.S. National Science Foundation today announced Project Triad, a first-of-its-kind initiative to integrate quantum sensing, quantum networking and quantum computing into a single operational system. By bringing these three capabilities together for the first time, Project Triad will move quantum technology out of the lab and into real-world use — with applications spanning safety, healthcare, energy, manufacturing and more.

The initiative will lay the scientific and technological foundation needed to refine, scale and commercialize these systems through U.S. industry, strengthening American economic competitiveness, national security and quality of life.

"NSF Project Triad will unite the research enterprise to advance the administration's vision, ensuring public investments translate into strategic advantages in quantum technology for all Americans," said Brian Stone, performing the duties of the NSF director. "Project Triad, in alignment with the executive order 'Ushering in the Next Frontier of Quantum Innovation,' continues NSF's leading role in advancing innovation that improves American prosperity, quality of life, national security and creates jobs for American workers."

Quantum technologies make use of quantum properties (such as entanglement and superposition) found in particles of matter and energy, like atoms and photons. This allows quantum sensors to detect finer details and quantum computers to potentially solve problems that would otherwise take years, or even centuries, to tackle.

Combining quantum sensors, networks and computers in integrated quantum systems opens a new frontier of possibilities:

Navigation and secure communications for first responders and military personnel operating in areas without access to GPS or other satellites.

Detecting underground oil, gas and mineral deposits with less exploratory drilling.

Precise medical imaging and diagnostic data to produce individually tailored medicines that effectively treat a range of illnesses.

"Achieving Project Triad will require exceptional fundamental scientific work alongside translational research to utilize quantum data to its utmost," says NSF Chief Science Officer Simon Malcomber.

Quantum technology is advancing fast globally, and the U.S. needs to move quickly, but also smartly. Project Triad takes a systematic approach to identifying which quantum breakthroughs are ready to scale, cutting the ones that aren't, and accelerating the most promising ideas from lab to market. It does this through three interlocking programs that bring together government, universities and private industry — making it the first effort to build a fully integrated quantum environment in the United States.

NSF National Quantum Virtual Laboratory (NSF NQVL) will deliver Project Triad's proof-of-concept integrated quantum system for experimentation and testing. Currently in the design phase, NSF plans to accelerate several NSF NQVL projects from design to implementation by December 2026 (pending funding availability).



will deliver Project Triad's proof-of-concept integrated quantum system for experimentation and testing. Currently in the design phase, NSF plans to accelerate several NSF NQVL projects from design to implementation by December 2026 (pending funding availability). NSF X-Labs are independent teams of researchers, engineers and entrepreneurs pursuing milestone-based federal funding to solve specific scientific challenges, including quantum systems involving interconnects and photonics. Such technology will play a critical part in enabling integrated quantum systems to transfer quantum information between devices.



are independent teams of researchers, engineers and entrepreneurs pursuing milestone-based federal funding to solve specific scientific challenges, including quantum systems involving interconnects and photonics. Such technology will play a critical part in enabling integrated quantum systems to transfer quantum information between devices. NSF Quantum+X will work directly with industry to identify promising use cases and potential applications for integrated quantum technology. NSF is now actively seeking partnerships for the launch of an initial set of NSF Quantum+X funding tracks that could span the energy, finance, biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors, among others.

Project Triad draws on NSF's existing portfolio of quantum research programs — including its network of specialized institutes, engineering centers and national research infrastructure — giving Triad access to the latest findings and discoveries for real-world testing within the integrated quantum system. These programs also train the next generation of quantum scientists and engineers, ensuring the workforce is ready to build on what Project Triad delivers.