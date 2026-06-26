County Council Honors Alfred Hollis

For 100 years, Mr. Alfred Hollis has lived a life defined by faith, service, leadership and love.

Born on April 26, 1926, in the Jenkinsville community of Fairfield County, Mr. Hollis answered the call to serve his country during World War II, enlisting in the United States Army before graduating high school. After returning home, he completed his education and began a lifetime of service to both his community and his nation.

A devoted member of Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, Mr. Hollis has faithfully served as a Trustee and Deacon for decades, inspiring generations through his unwavering Christian faith.

Throughout his distinguished 37-year career at Moncrief Army Community Hospital, he earned multiple Federal Employee of the Year honors, a testament to his outstanding work ethic and commitment to excellence.

Mr. Hollis’s impact extends far beyond his career. He helped lead efforts to expand voter registration, supported the integration of the Fairfield County school system, served as one of the county’s first Black notaries public, dedicated more than 15 years to the Fairfield County School Board and was a founding member of the Jenkinsville Water Company. His leadership also strengthened organizations including the United Black Fund, Clemson Extension, the Fairfield County Board of Social Services and the Jenkinsville Fire Department.

In 1950, he married the love of his life, Annie Mae Chatman Hollis. Together, they built a loving family centered on faith, raising one daughter and three sons while creating a legacy that continues through future generations.

On behalf of Chairman Clarence Gilbert and the Fairfield County Council, we are proud to recognize Mr. Alfred Hollis on the occasion of his 100th birthday. His century of service, dedication and leadership has left an enduring mark on Fairfield County and serves as an inspiration to us all.

Happy 100th Birthday, Mr. Hollis! Thank you for a lifetime of making Fairfield County a better place. We wish you many more happy and blessed years!