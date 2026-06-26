The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) has issued a consumer advisory for ice cream and non-dairy frozen dessert products produced by Bebe Zito Ice Cream in Minneapolis, MN, due to the potential presence of metal and plastic fragments.

During a routine inspection, the MDA determined that products manufactured by Bebe Zito Ice Cream may have been contaminated with foreign material, including metal and plastic fragments.

These products were sold exclusively through the Bebe Zito ice cream shops in Minneapolis (704 W 22nd St. and 501 30th Ave. SE) and Woodbury (9000 Hudson Rd. #615), and were also served at events catered by Bebe Zito Ice Cream, all between November 19, 2025 (last inspection) and June 24, 2026.

Shakes and dirty sodas prepared and offered at the ice cream shops are not included in the scope of this advisory.

Neither the MDA nor the company have received any reports of adverse reactions or illness due to consumption of these products.

Anyone concerned about adverse reaction or illness should contact a healthcare provider. Consumers who purchased and may still have these products should throw them away or return them to the store. Consumers with questions about the advisory can contact the MDA at 651-201-6300.

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Media Contact

Larry Schumacher, MDA Communications

651-201-6629

larry.schumacher@state.mn.us