MDA to Gather Input on Socioeconomic Impact of Large-scale Dairies in Minnesota

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) today announced it will gather public input on the socioeconomic impact of large-scale dairies in the state. Information will be gathered through two virtual meetings and an online form.

The MDA is soliciting input after the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) announced they will not require an Environmental Impact Study (EIS) for Riverview LLP's proposed expansion of its existing West River Dairy facility near Morris, Minn. By law, the MPCA must base their decision on environmental factors; however, the state agency received many comments through their public process on the social and economic impact of larger dairies (approximately 10,000 or more cows).

The online public meetings will take place Tuesday, July 28. Registration is required. Citizens are also encouraged to provide comments through an online form. Equal weight will be given to comments submitted online or during the two meetings. Comments will be accepted from July 28 to October 1 at 5 p.m.

Any information presented to the MDA should focus on economic opportunities or challenges, community dynamics, quality of life, and other social and economic topics impacting communities around the state. Environmental impacts will not be considered in this process since that subject is under the jurisdiction of the MPCA. A summary of the MDA findings will be shared with lawmakers ahead of the 2027 legislative session.

Virtual Meetings

Tuesday, July 28, noon – 1 p.m. Register online.

Tuesday, July 28, 7:30-8:30 p.m. Register online.

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture’s mission is to enhance all Minnesotans’ quality of life by equitably ensuring the integrity of our food supply, the health of our environment, and the strength and resilience of our agricultural economy.

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Media Contact

Allen Sommerfeld, MDA Communications

651-201-6185

Allen.Sommerfeld@state.mn.us