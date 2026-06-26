More Than a Game: Shore Social Kickball Returns This Fall

06/26/2026

Category: Parks and Recreation

1 of 4 Kickin' Chickens player takes a kick during the Shore Social Spring Kickball league. 2 of 4 Players line up for the end of game handshakes. 3 of 4 Brandi Nichols, a Talbot County employee, takes a kick for the Talbot County Royals during Shore Social Kickball. The team, made up of County employees, was created as part of the County's Health and Wellness Benefits program. 4 of 4 Team Kickles took home the title during the Spring league championship in June.

Community-focused league returns this August, bringing young adults together through recreation, friendship, and fun.

When Talbot County Parks & Recreation, the Town of Easton Parks & Recreation, and the Talbot County Young Professionals first began discussing a social sports league, the goal wasn't simply to organize games. It was to create a space where young adults could build friendships, stay active, and feel more connected to their community.

Built around the motto "Meet. Compete. Connect.", Shore Social has grown into much more than a kickball league. It's a welcoming community where friendly competition has sparked new friendships, lasting connections, and a growing network of young adults across Talbot County.

The league welcomes players of all skill levels, from former athletes to those who haven't stepped onto a kickball field since elementary school. Whether participants register with friends or sign up on their own, Shore Social is designed to make it easy to meet new people in a welcoming environment.

"One of the biggest conversations we kept hearing from young professionals was that they were looking for more opportunities to meet people and build friendships in the community," said Mark Murphy current Co-Chair for Talbot County Young Professionals. "Shore Social is about creating a safe, fun, and friendly space where young adults can connect through recreation. The games bring people together, but it's the relationships that form afterward that have made this league so special."

For Ellie Kilmon, Program Coordinator for Talbot County Parks & Recreation, watching those relationships grow has been the most rewarding part of the program.

"One of the things I'm most proud of is how welcoming the league has become," Kilmon said. "It's been amazing to watch complete strangers become teammates and teammates become friends. Whether you sign up with a group or on your own, there's a place for everyone."

Shore Social has already expanded beyond kickball. Over the winter months, organizers introduced an indoor volleyball league that welcomed many returning players while introducing new participants to the growing community. Looking ahead, the partnership hopes to continue offering additional social sports that create even more opportunities for young adults to meet, compete, and connect throughout the year.

The community doesn't end with the final out. Following each week's games, players gather at 4 Dogs Brewing Co., the league's official post-game partner, where teammates and opponents alike continue the conversations that started on the field. The brewery has become an important extension of the Shore Social experience, helping foster the welcoming atmosphere that has become a hallmark of the league.

The next Shore Social Kickball League begins in August, and registration is open until July 22, 2026. Players are welcome to register as a team, with a small group of friends, or as individuals. Organizers will do their best to keep small groups together while matching individuals with teams, ensuring everyone has a place to play.

For more information or to register, visit: talbotparks.com/programs/adult-sports/.

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