MoDOT reopens Interstate 44 in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS –Interstate 44 in downtown St. Louis between the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge and the Poplar Street Bridge is reopening this afternoon.

The work to support the bridge column exposed by the recent water and sewer breaks under I-44 has been completed, however Broadway near Biddle will remain closed for an extended amount of time as several utilities, including the Metropolitan Sewer District and the city’s water department, must complete work at the scene.

Once the interstate reopens, the following remains closed:

Eastbound I-70 express lanes are closed at Union Boulevard.

Broadway exit (292B) from westbound I-44 will remain closed.

Broadway is closed in both directions north of Biddle, which restricts access to the eastbound I-44 on ramp.

During the closure, MoDOT maintenance crews repaired damaged median barrier walls, replaced bridge joint seals, performed bridge deck repairs, swept shoulders, flushed drainage systems, removed weeds and trees, swept shoulders and covered graffiti.

# # #