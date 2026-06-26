Tropical Storm Arthur Update #4

PEARL, Miss. (MEMA) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) continues coordinating response and recovery efforts with local, state, volunteer, faith-based, and private-sector partners following flooding caused by the remnants of Tropical Storm Arthur across South Mississippi.

Damage assessments continue to increase as county and municipal officials complete inspections of homes, businesses, and public infrastructure. MEMA continues to work closely with local partners to document impacts and identify unmet needs in affected communities.

Current reports indicate damage to 486 homes, seven businesses, three farms, 70 public roads, two public bridges, three public buildings, and six nonprofit utility facilities. Of the homes affected, 116 were destroyed, 134 sustained major damage, 147 sustained minor damage, and 89 were affected. These figures are expected to change as additional damage assessments are completed.

Three American Red Cross Shelters Remain Open

The following American Red Cross shelters remain open for residents displaced by Tropical Storm Arthur:

Hancock County – Necaise Shelter, 30360 Hwy. 603, Perkinston, MS 39573

– Necaise Shelter, 30360 Hwy. 603, Perkinston, MS 39573 Harrison County – Saucier-Lizana Road Safe Room, 23715 Saucier-Lizana Road, Saucier, MS 39574

– Saucier-Lizana Road Safe Room, 23715 Saucier-Lizana Road, Saucier, MS 39574 Stone County – Stone County Middle School Shelter, 532 Central Ave., Wiggins, MS 39577

County Damage Reports

The following counties have submitted official damage reports to MEMA. Damage categories range from affected to destroyed. These figures will change as assessments continue.

Covington County – 5 homes, 1 business, 10 roads

– 5 homes, 1 business, 10 roads Franklin County – 1 fatality

– 1 fatality George County – 1 home, 7 roads, 1 bridge

– 1 home, 7 roads, 1 bridge Hancock County – 29 homes, 3 farms, 5 roads, 1 bridge

– 29 homes, 3 farms, 5 roads, 1 bridge Harrison County – 274 homes, 5 businesses, 8 roads

– 274 homes, 5 businesses, 8 roads Jackson County – 12 homes

– 12 homes Pearl River County – 41 homes, 1 business, 7 roads

– 41 homes, 1 business, 7 roads Rankin County – 2 homes

– 2 homes Stone County – 121 homes, 34 roads

– 121 homes, 34 roads Wilkinson County – 1 home, 1 road

MEMA encourages residents who sustained damage from Tropical Storm Arthur to:

File an insurance claim as soon as possible.

Take photographs of all storm damage before beginning cleanup, if it is safe to do so.

Report damage using the MEMA self-report tool.

Contact their county emergency management agency if they have immediate unmet needs.

MEMA continues to work closely with local, state, volunteer, faith-based, and private-sector partners to support response and recovery efforts. Residents are encouraged to monitor official MEMA communication channels for the latest information.

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