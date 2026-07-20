FEMA Announces More Than $26 Million for Mississippi Recovery

ATLANTA – FEMA announced more than $26 million approved to support disaster recovery efforts in Mississippi.



The approved funding is provided through FEMA’s Public Assistance Program. This brings the total reimbursement to

the state of almost $94 million in the last 120 days.



FEMA will reimburse communities for costs associated with 29 projects for debris removal, critical infrastructure

repair, restoration of parks and recreational facilities and emergency protective measures to reduce immediate

threats to life, public health, safety, or property. Notable projects from the January winter storm include:

▪ $4.8 million to Alcorn County for debris removal efforts.

▪ $4.5 million to the University of Mississippi for debris removal efforts.

▪ $4 million to Prentiss County for debris removal efforts.

▪ $2.8 million to Yalobusha County for debris removal efforts.

▪ $1.7 million to Panola County for debris removal efforts.

▪ $1.2 million to Leflore County for debris removal efforts.

▪ $977,000 to the Twin County Electric Power Association for emergency protective measures.

▪ $848,000 to the Natchez Trace Electric Power Association for utility repairs.



FEMA remains committed to supporting Mississippi’s recovery and resilience, working closely with state and local

partners to help communities rebuild stronger for the future.



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