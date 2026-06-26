Applications for Tax Relief now available

50 South Main

Fillmore, UT 84631

Auditor:

435-743-5227

Assessor:

435-743-5719

Recorder:

435-743-6210

Treasurer:

435-743-5322

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.