Help Build Resiliency On Aquidneck Island

#MiddletownRI is taking part in a regional effort to help grow resiliency across Aquidneck Island. Have your say in a survey at Resilience and help shape the future of our home, our island. Town News and Updates Posted on June 26, 2026

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.