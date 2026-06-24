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Help Build Resiliency On Aquidneck Island

#MiddletownRI is taking part in a regional effort to help grow resiliency across Aquidneck Island. Have your say in a survey at Resilience and help shape the future of our home, our island.

Town News and Updates Posted on June 26, 2026

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Help Build Resiliency On Aquidneck Island

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