Tonight's Princess June Show At Paradise Valley Park Canceled Due To Weather

The Princess June show tonight in Paradise Valley Park is canceled due to weather. No make up date will be held. #MiddletownRI apologizes for the inconvenience. Visit 2026 for more. Town News and Updates Posted on July 06, 2026

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