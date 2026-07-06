Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,313 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 478,539 in the last 365 days.

Tonight's Princess June Show At Paradise Valley Park Canceled Due To Weather

The Princess June show tonight in Paradise Valley Park is canceled due to weather. No make up date will be held. #MiddletownRI apologizes for the inconvenience. Visit 2026 for more.

Town News and Updates Posted on July 06, 2026

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Tonight's Princess June Show At Paradise Valley Park Canceled Due To Weather

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.