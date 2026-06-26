“Disappear[ing] From His Bio”: Michael Whatley Keeps Lying About His Résumé

As NBC News exposes DC insider Michael Whatley for lying to North Carolinians about “growing up” in North Carolina, there’s a clear pattern of key information “disappear[ing] from [Whatley’s] bio” as he introduces himself to voters with lies. Whatley frequently lied to North Carolinians that he “grew up” in Blowing Rock and is a “son of Western North Carolina” when he was actually born and raised in Michigan. NBC News: “He frequently talks about how he ‘grew up’ in the tiny town of Blowing Rock in western North Carolina […] But records show that Whatley spent most of his childhood away from North Carolina.”

NBC News: “That résumé has largely been de-emphasized on the campaign trail, replaced instead by the idea he was raised in North Carolina as he runs in a nationally watched Senate race against Cooper…” Whatley has tried to erase his career as a Big Oil and Duke Energy lobbyist from his résumé. After completely failing as the Hurricane Helene “recovery czar,” Whatley attempted to rewrite history and lie about his title. The Assembly: “‘The title came from the Democrats choosing to call it that,’ Whatley said.

“On the campaign trail with supporters the following week, however, Whatley shared a different account, according to audio obtained by The Assembly.

“During a December 13 campaign stop at the Iredell County Republican Men’s Club meeting, Whatley told local Republicans that it was Trump who dubbed him the recovery czar.” ###

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