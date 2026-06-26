Pennsylvania Man Carried off Falling Waters Trail

CONTACT:

Lieutenant James Kneeland

603-744-5470

June 26, 2026

Franconia, NH – On Thursday June 25, 2026, at 4:20 p.m., NH Fish and Game Conservation Officers were made aware of a hiker who suffered injuries from a fall in the area of Cloudland Falls on the Falling Waters Trail. A passing good Samaritan hiker heard the incident behind him and returned to render aid to the solo male hiker. He was reporting upper body injuries and that he was able to get him out of the water onto dry ground. A rescue team comprised of Conservation Officers and volunteers from the Pemi Valley Search and Rescue Team was assembled and responded to the trailhead.

By 5:05 p.m., the first rescuers started up the trail with a litter and supplies, reaching the injured hiker at 5:38 p.m. The hiker was secured in the litter and the team started moving down the trail at 6:00 p.m. The rescue team completed the 1-mile carryout in just under an hour, arriving at the trailhead without incident at 6:54 p.m. LinWood Ambulance transported the injured hiker to Littleton Regional Healthcare for further evaluation and treatment.

The hiker was identified as 42-year-old Jeffrey McCabe of Kutztown, Pennsylvania. McCabe had hiked Franconia Ridge via the Old Bridle Path and was descending the Falling Waters Trail when the incident occurred. He reported that he had slipped and fallen on the wet, slippery rocks.

Mountain weather is subject to rapid changes and extreme conditions. Be prepared by checking the Higher Summits Forecast at the Mount Washington Observatory site MountWashington.org. Hikers are encouraged to be prepared for their trek to include packing the ten essential items: map, compass, warm clothing, extra food and water, headlamp, fire starter, first aid kit, whistle, rain/wind jackets and pants, and a knife. For additional information, please visit www.hikeSafe.com.