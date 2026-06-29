Injured Hiker Rescued on Cascade Brook Trail in Lincoln

CONTACT:

CO Kamron Pelkey

603-744-5470

June 27, 2026

Lincoln, NH– On Saturday, June 27, 2026, at approximately 11:15 a.m., the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department was notified of an injured hiker on Cascade Brook Trail in Lincoln who slipped on a rock and suffered a lower-leg injury. Fish and Game Conservation Officers responded to the scene while a call was made to the Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue Team to assist with the injured hiker; Upper Valley Search and Rescue Team members were in the area and were able to assist as well.

Rescuers started hiking Cascade Brook Trail and located the injured hiker 1.5 miles up the trail at approximately 1:05 p.m. The injured hiker was identified as Chris Roy, 58, from North Danville, Vermont. Rescuers were able to render aid to Roy for his lower-leg injury and loaded him onto a litter to be carried down Cascade Brook Trail. At approximately 3:03 p.m., rescuers safely carried Roy out to the trailhead. Linwood Ambulance evaluated on scene, but Roy denied transport and drove himself to seek further medical aid.

Mountain weather is subject to rapid changes and extreme conditions. Be prepared by checking the Higher Summits Forecast at the Mount Washington Observatory site MountWashington.org. Hikers are encouraged to be prepared for their trek to include packing the ten essential items: map, compass, warm clothing, extra food and water, headlamp, fire starter, first aid kit, whistle, rain/wind jackets and pants, and a knife. For additional information, please visit www.hikeSafe.com.