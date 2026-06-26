Rep. Karickhoff highlights new state laws taking effect

STATEHOUSE (June 26, 2026) – Following the conclusion of the 2026 legislative session, State Rep. Mike Karickhoff (R-Kokomo) is highlighting new laws taking effect July 1. These new laws will expand childcare access, increase housing affordability and reduce distractions in the classroom.

Karickhoff highlighted the following new laws that will impact Hoosiers:

"By increasing childcare access and helping employers invest directly into working families, this new law strengthens support for parents who are trying to stay in the workforce," Karickhoff said. "At the same time, we're taking steps to increase housing affordability by removing burdensome regulations and bringing more housing inventory to the market, so Hoosiers can find options that they can actually afford."

House Enrolled Act 1177: Expanding Childcare Access

A new law expands the state's employer childcare tax credit for businesses that offer childcare options to employees. Under this law, the credit can be used to help pay for related costs such as operating a childcare facility, employee training and higher wages for staff. Local development commissions also have flexibility to support construction or expansion of childcare facilities to better meet demand.

House Enrolled Act 1001: Increasing Housing Affordability

Karickhoff said a new law delivers housing affordability by rolling back and limiting burdensome local regulations that have increased home prices. It reduces bureaucratic delays and hurdles to help get more housing to market, increasing supply and driving down costs.

Senate Enrolled Act 78: Reducing Learning Distractions

This new law will help students stay focused by prohibiting phone use during the school day while still allowing teachers to use school-provided devices for lessons. It gives schools clear rules to follow, flexibility in how they store devices and protects teachers and schools when they enforce the policy in good faith.

Visit iga.in.gov to learn more about these and other new state laws.

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State Rep. Mike Karickhoff (R-Kokomo) represents House District 30,

which includes portions of Grant and Howard counties.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.