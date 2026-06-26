HYPERAMS Announces Major Late-Model Truck & Trailer Fleet Auction

Auction assets

By Order of Court-Approved Receiver | Over 70 Peterbilt & International Tractors and Drop Deck, Flatbed & Removable Gooseneck Trailers

With tractors ranging from 2022–2024 model years and a large volume of matched trailer configurations, buyers have a great opportunity to upgrade their fleet at competitive auction prices.” — Steve Kleba, Senior Director of Auction Services

KANKAKEE, IL, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HYPERAMS is pleased to announce a live virtual auction event featuring a late-model commercial truck and trailer fleet on behalf of a court-approved receiver. The auction presents fleet operators, owner-operators, and equipment buyers with an opportunity to acquire more than 70 premium, late-model transportation assets in a single event.

The auction will be held on July 9, 2026 at 10:00 AM CST, conducted as a Live Virtual Auction via Proxibid and EquipmentFacts. All assets are located at 1781 E. Risser Street, Kankakee, IL 60901.



View the lot catalog and register to bid here.



Auction highlights include:

- (14) late-model sleeper tractors including 2022–2024 Peterbilt 389 & 567 models and 2023 International LT625 High Roof Sleeper Tractors with mileage ranging from approximately 187,000–370,000 miles;

- (35) 2023–2024 Extreme XS60 53’ aluminum drop deck trailers up to 80,000 lbs. GVWR

- MAC, Extreme, and Reitnouer MaxMiser 53’ aluminum flatbed trailers up to 90,000 lbs. GVWR

- Fontaine Renegade LX40 and Trail King TK80RGN 48’ removable gooseneck trailers, 2019 model year, up to 78,000 lbs. GVWR; and

- 2018 Benson/Transcraft 53’ aluminum drop deck trailers.

“This fleet represents an exceptional concentration of late-model, road-ready transportation assets," said HYPERAMS Senior Auction Director Steve Kleba. "With tractors ranging from 2022–2024 model years and a large volume of matched trailer configurations, buyers have a great opportunity to upgrade their fleet at competitive auction prices."

Inspection is available by appointment only. Buyers are encouraged to schedule early to arrange proper due diligence prior to bidding. All equipment is sold “as is, where is.”

To discuss the sale, arrange an inspection, or submit pre-auction offers, contact:

Steve Kleba

Senior Director of Auction Services

(815) 451-3451

skleba@hyperams.com

Seth Parker

Site Manager

(847) 609-1922

sparker@hyperams.com

For auction details, asset catalogs, inspection schedules, and registration, visit www.hyperams.com/current-and-upcoming-auctions.



About HYPERAMS, LLC

HYPERAMS is a full-service asset monetization, valuation, and advisory firm, specializing in an array of asset maximization services. Since its inception, HYPERAMS has performed thousands of appraisals and other diligence services, auctions, inventory liquidations, and store closings on behalf of financial institutions, restructuring and turnaround professionals, private equity firms, and business owners. Our team will find the value solution that best suits your business needs.

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