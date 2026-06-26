Ex Studio Mogul walking 100,000 steps to support storytellers

By supporting David Kirkpatrick on his journey we can help keep the craft of writing in all forms alive and ensure that writers of the future have the opportunity to share their voices with the world” — Stacey Powells

LANCASTER, MA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

On Monday, June 29, 2026 – on his 75th birthday - David Kirkpatrick, ex-movie studio mogul and founder of StorySummit.us and the Write a Great Story Foundation will be walking 100,000 steps to raise money for storytellers. His sidekick and infamous corgi, Arthur, will be at his side.

Without writers and storytellers there would be no books, stage plays, movies or television shows.

“The written word is sacred, and now more than ever we must keep telling our stories,” said Write a Great Story Foundation secretary, Stacey Powells. “By supporting David Kirkpatrick on his journey to raise money for emerging writers we can help keep the craft of writing in all forms alive and ensure that writers of the future have the opportunity to share their voices with the world.”

Donations will help fund scholarships for writers who want to attend the Austin Film Festival, the Young Filmmakers Program, the Okoboji Writers Retreat and specific programs offered within the StorySummit.us organization.

All donations are filtered through https://www.writeagreatstory.org/

The donation link is https://givebutter.com/Steps-for-Stories

For more information or interviews with David Kirkpatrick, please contact Stacey Powells at 661-433-9800 or

hello@Writeagreatstory.org



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