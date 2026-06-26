RIMPAC 2026 Expands Global Maritime Partnerships with Participation from 30 Nations

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii — Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2026 will bring together forces from 30 nations, an increase from the 29 nations that participated in RIMPAC 2024, underscoring the enduring value of multinational cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.

As the world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC 2026 will include over 30 surface ships, five submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 206 aircraft and more than 30,000 personnel training in and around the Hawaiian Islands from June 24 through July 31. The biennial exercise provides allied and partner nations an opportunity to strengthen interoperability, build relationships and improve collective readiness across a broad spectrum of maritime operations.

While many countries express interest in participating, involvement in each RIMPAC iteration is influenced by operational commitments, deployment schedules, maintenance requirements, funding considerations and national priorities. The exercise's biennial schedule allows nations to balance competing demands while maintaining strong regional partnerships.

Planning for RIMPAC begins years in advance. Representatives from participating nations meet through a series of planning conferences to establish training objectives, coordinate logistics requirements and synchronize exercise activities. These collaborative efforts help ensure participating forces arrive prepared to maximize training opportunities and achieve shared goals.

Behind the scenes, Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Pearl Harbor serves as a critical enabler of the multinational exercise. As the primary logistics integrator for RIMPAC 2026, the command coordinates fuel, transportation, contracting, material management and fleet support services that sustain participating ships, aircraft and personnel throughout the exercise.

"The growth in participation demonstrates the value nations place on training together," said Cmdr. David Francia, director of operations, NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor. "Every nation brings unique capabilities and perspectives. Our role is to provide the logistics framework that enables those partnerships and allows participants to focus on achieving their training objectives."

For LS3 Hector Napoles, NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor's 2025 Junior Joint Warfighter of the Year and a first-time RIMPAC participant, supporting the exercise has provided a unique perspective on the cooperation required to sustain a multinational force.

"The most rewarding part of being part of this team is being able to find solutions to complex issues," Napoles said. "This experience has shown me that Sailors care beyond their unit's mission. They also care about taking care of each other and helping solve problems wherever they can."

The collaboration Napoles has observed reflects one of RIMPAC's enduring strengths: bringing together personnel from different nations, commands and communities to build relationships that enhance interoperability and readiness long after the exercise concludes.

For nations unable to participate in a given exercise cycle, lessons learned and professional relationships often continue through military-to-military engagements, bilateral exercises and future planning conferences. This continuity helps preserve institutional knowledge and strengthen relationships between RIMPAC iterations.

"When people see ships and aircraft from different countries operating together, they're seeing the result of years of planning and coordination," Francia said. "It's rewarding to know that the work we're doing helps strengthen those relationships and contributes to the success of RIMPAC."

Now in its 30th iteration, RIMPAC continues to serve as a cornerstone of international maritime cooperation, demonstrating the collective commitment of allies and partners to regional security, stability and a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Naval Supply Systems Command provides supply, acquisition and logistics support to the Navy and joint force worldwide. As one of its 11 subordinate commands, NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Pearl Harbor enables forward operations and sustains fleet readiness throughout the Indo-Pacific. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, NAVSUP employs more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel. In coordination with the Navy Supply Corps, NAVSUP delivers the logistics capabilities required to sustain naval forces and support operational readiness.

For more information and updates on RIMPAC 2026, visit http://www.cpf.navy.mil/rimpac and http://www.dvidshub.net/feature/RIMPAC2026.

Media inquiries should be directed to mailto:rimpac.media@us.navy.mil.